Genshin Impact Guide: How To Unlock Cecilia Garden In Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact is one of the most popular growing Fantasy open-world RPGs out there right now. It is free to play the game, which makes it an eye-catching deal for the players to download and play the game. The game is available to play on PS4, iOS, Android, and PC. The developers have created a huge open world for the players to dive in and completely immerse themselves. It is a diverse map with scenic landscapes, beautiful water bodies, and magnificent structures. Every area has its own benefits too. Players have been particularly interested in the Cecilia Garden in Genshin Impact.

Cecilia Garden Genshin Impact

Cecilia Garden can be found near Wolvendom in Mondstadt. Cecilia Garden is also an Abyssal Domain. Clearing this domain rewards the players with Weapon Ascension Materials which help in ascending weapons and also increasing stats and max level. Players need these added benefits to progress faster in the game. To get these benefits, the players will have to unlock Cecilia Garden. Here’s how you can unlock Cecilia Garden in Genshin Impact:

Firstly, the players need to head to Wolvendom in Mondstadt

The players need to guide 4 wandering spirits to their shrines to unlock Cecilia Garden

Once they find the location, the first spirit can be found near a group of enemies right beside the cliff

The second spirit is also close by and is surrounded by a forcefield, players can either jump inside from the top through a raised platform or use a wind skill to break the forcefield.

The third Spirit can be rescued by breaking down a pile of rocks near the pillar in that area.

For the fourth spirit, the player will have to move away from the pillars and go towards the cliff on the right.

They have to follow the walls of the cliff until they find a pile of cracked rocks.

Upon finding them, the players will have to use an earth character to use an earth skill to break that pile of rocks and free the fourth spirit.

After finishing all four, the player has to use their wind skill again on the central shrine.

This will raise a domain from the floor; players can access this dome to get their Weapon Ascension Materials.

