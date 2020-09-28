Genshin Impact Full Tier List And Best Characters To Start The Game With

Genshin Impact revolves around a totally original story with many characters to choose from to make up a party of four. Developers have kept the game entirely different from an MMORPG by keeping a player's world totally unique to them, even with the option to play with friends. This free-to-play title is now released for all the platforms and the servers are online to join into. Continue reading to know about the full tier list and all the characters.

Genshin Impact Tier List and Genshin Impact Characters

For the S Tier

Diluc for DPS

Fischl for Support

Qiqi as Healer

Venti for Support

For the A Tier

Barbara as Healer

Chongyun for DPS

Jean as Healer

Keqing for DPS

Mona for DPS

Razor for DPS

Traveler (Anemo) for Support

Xiangling for DPS, Support

Xiao for DPS

For the B Tier

Kaeya for Support

Klee for DPS

Ningguang for DPS

Sucrose for Support

Traveler (Geo) for Support

Xingqiu for Support

For the C Tier

Beidou for DPS

Bennett for DPS, Support

Lisa for Support

Noelle for DPS, Healer

Best Characters in Genshin Impact

Players in this game start with a character known as Traveler and can pick a male card or a female card. The best characters currently would be Diluc for DPS, Fischl for Support, Qiqi as a Healer and Venti for Support as they all fall in the top S tier of the game. Below is the list of all characters with their element type and weapon.

Mondstadt Characters

1. Klee Pyro Catalyst

2. Jean Anemo Sword

3. Venti Anemo Bow

4. Mona Hydro Catalyst

5. Diluc Pyro Claymore

6. Amber Pyro Bow

7. Kaeya Electro Catalyst

8. Sucrose Anemo Catalyst

9. Razor Electro Claymore

10. Barbara Hydro Catalyst

11. Noelle Geo Claymore

12. Bennett Pyro Sword

13. Fischl Electro Bow



Liyue Characters

14. Keqing Electro Sword

15. Qiqi Cryo Sword

16. Xiao Anemo Polearm

17. Xingqiu Hydro Sword

18. Chongyun Cyro Claymore

19. Ningguang Geo Catalyst

20. Xiangling Pyro Polearm

21. Beidou Electro Claymore



Genshin Impact Reroll

Rerolling in Genshin Impact means creating multiple accounts using a username. Characters in this game can gain experience mostly by completing quests and by using EXP items. Characters also get a very small amount of experience by defeating various monsters in the game. Once the players level up to 7, it opens up the chances of obtaining Venti who is currently the strongest character in the game. As of now, he has a limited time availability and can be obtained using the Intertwined Fates currency. Purchasing for free is not an option but upon hitting Adventure Rank 7, the player gets 1,600 Primogesm which can be used to purchase the Intertwined Fates currency.

