Genshin Impact Brightcrown Canyon Special Treasure Location Revealed

Genshin Impact has become one of the top played free-to-play games out there today. The game has taken over the world with an Anime Style RPG game with Gacha Mechanics. Players get to choose from a plethora of characters and upgrade them to reach their top potential. The new Genshin Impact update has brought a lot of new content for the players such as quests, new POIs, and a lot more. Players have been trying to find out more about Genshin Impact Brightcrown Canyon Special Treasure Location.

Genshin Impact Brightcrown Canyon Special Treasure Location

Other than going around the whole world looking for iron coins, Mihoyo has also placed some special treasures for the players to find and collect. This special treasure can be extremely rewarding for the players and it is advisable for them to get their hands on it as soon as possible. Here is the location to Brightcrown Canyon Special treasure in Genshin Impact:

The Special Treasure is a part of the Lost Riches Event and the only hint that players have received for this treasure is that it is in the Brightcrown Canyon Area.

First, the players will need to use the teleportation portal of that area and reach that location and then travel towards the west until they find a ruined church

Once they are here, they need to move towards the bottom and look for a shiny dig spot.

This special treasure is not like every treasure as the player needs to complete a challenge in order to obtain

The challenge in question for this treasure is that the players need to beat two Abyss Mages, one cryo and one hydro. There’s also a catch to this challenge, the players need to defeat both the mages and can get frozen only twice, if it exceeds that, the challenge will be restarted.

For completing this challenge, the players will receive a hefty reward. The players will receive 60 Primogems, 10 Hero’s Wit, 30,000 Mora, and 6 Mystic Enchantment Ores.

This is one of the Special Treasures out of many more that will be coming for the Lost Riches event. It will be preferable for the players to collect all these special treasures and complete all the tasks for the event as there might be a big grand reward waiting for them at the end of the Lost Riches event.

