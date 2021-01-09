Genshin Impact Wish Simulator: Check Out This Wish Simulator For Genshin Impact Banners

Genshin Impact is one of the up and coming fantasy open-world RPGs. It is a free-to-play game, which makes it enticing for the players to download and play the game. The game is accessible to play on PS4, iOS, Android, and PC. It lives up to the RPG nature of the game. Players have to make choices at each stage, and every choice has a different outcome. Players aim for ideal outcomes but it's not always received by them. Wishes are a commonly used feature in Genshin Impact. Many players are wondering about the Genshin Impact Wish Simulator.

Genshin Impact Wish Simulator

A Fan made Wish Simulator has been created for Genshin Impact. This not an official Wish Simulator for Mihoyo, it has been made by a fan of the game, and the players can go to this website or download the application on the Google Play Store. The Genshin Impact Wish Simulator allows the person to make wishes on the several banners that are available in the game and receive a simulated gift for the wish they have made. The simulation has been made very close to what the Genshin Impact Wish chances are but keep in mind the results that the players receive in the Genshin Impact wish simulator will not carry forward to the game.

Genshin Impact Acquaint Fate and Intertwined Fate

Acquaint Fate and Intertwined fate are currencies to obtain wishes in Genshin Impact. Acquaint Fate is a stone that looks like a luminous seed. This currency can be used to make standard wishes in the game. Intertwined fate is also a stone that looks like a glowing seed. This currency is used to make Limited-Time Event wishes.

Genesis Impact Wishes System

Making wishes in Genshin Impact can get a little confusing as three different types of currencies are involved in the process, Primogems, Acquaint Fate, and Intertwined Fate. These currencies can be obtained for free by progressing through the game and grinding in the mission. No in-app purchases are required but can be used if the player desires.

After obtaining Primogems or purchasing Genesis Crystals and converting them to Primogems, players need to head over to Paimon’s Bargain Section in the Store. Players can use the Primogems to get Acquaint Fate or Intertwined fate (the currency needed to make wishes). These wishes help the player in getting new characters, gear, and weapons. It is advisable to bundle up a number of wishes before going to an event and wishing. This helps the player in getting a slight discount and also is more efficient.

It takes some grinding and time to amass the number of Primogems required to trade it for Acquaint Fate and Intertwined Fate, so the players need to have a bit of patience as this process can be a tad time-consuming. Players also need to be observant about the events that are ongoing before making any wishes. Players can also use Stardust and Starglitter to purchase Acquaint Fate and Intertwined Fate. These wishes really help the player to get ahead of the other player, level up faster, and progress faster through the game.

