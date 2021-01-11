Genshin Impact Starsilver Location: Know Where To Find This Resource In Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is rising in popularity by the day. Players from all around the world are flocking towards the game to give it a try. The fantasy-themed RPG has a massive playground for the players to get lost in. It has a huge amount of resources to collect and craft new items. It has a rich and diverse questline that immerses the player into the game. There are a vast number of activities that players can attempt to complete in either solo or in coop mode. Players are inquiring about Genshin Impact Starsilver Location.

Also read: Genshin Impact Thaw All The Shards Out: Learn How To Unlock Dragonspine Region

Also read: Lingju Pass Genshin Impact: All Treasure Locations For Lost Riches Event

Genshin Impact Starsilver Location

Starsilver is a new resource in Genshin Impact that can be found and used to create new weapons and armor. Starsilver location in Genshin Impact will be helpful for the players to farm this valuable resource to craft and upgrade new weapons. Star silver Location in Genshin Impact is Dargonspine, this is the only area where players can collect Starsilver and once they have finished all in the area, the players will have to wait for them to respawn.

The description of Starsilver reads, "A rare and precious ore formed by the unique geographical conditions and Ley Lines of Dragonspine". Once collected Starsilver can take up to 2 days to respawn. Here are all the items that Starsilver can be used for:

Warming Bottle

Frostbearer

Dragonspine Spear

Snow-Tombed Starsilver

Genshin Impact Primogems

Primogems are the premium currency of Genshin Impact. Primogems are used for the refilling of Original Resin, Intertwined Fate, or Acquainted Fate. Having Primogems in Genshin Impact really helps the player to level up their character faster and make some real strides in the progress of the game.

Primogems can be obtained by purchasing the Monthly card or the Battle Pass for $5. The monthly Card provides the players with 3000 Primogems and the Battle Pass provides the player with 1480 Primogems. There are many ways to obtain Primogems without making in-app purchases. Here is a list of ways the player can obtain Primogems in the game:

Commissions

Spiral Abyss

Events

Quests

Adventure Handbook

Looting Chests

Genshin Impact Mora

Mora is the main currency used in Genshin Impact. Mora is used for buying various items in the world of Genshin Impact. Mora is a crucial part of Genshin Impact, one of the loading tips of the game says, ''It's a catalyst of sorts, in that is a medium for physical transformation. That is why so many things can only be accomplished through the use of Mora". Mora is heavily used in Tevyat and is accepted by all sellers. No other currency stands in value against Mora.

Also read: Genshin Impact Summit Shaper: Check Out This 5 Star Genshin Impact Sword

Also read: Genshin Impact Wish Simulator: Check Out This Wish Simulator For Genshin Impact Banners