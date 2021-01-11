Genshin Impact Mini Seelie: Learn About New Pet In Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is ascending in fame constantly. Players from all around the globe are rushing towards the game to check it out. The dream-themed RPG has a monstrous jungle gym for the players to become mixed up in. It has a gigantic measure of assets to gather. It has a rich and assorted questline that submerges the player into the game. There is an immense measure of activities that players can endeavor either solo or in coop mode. Many have inquired about Genshin Impact Mini Seelie.

Genshin Impact Mini Seelie

Genshin Impact has introduced yet another feature in the game. This feature allows the player to have a small pet that will go along with them during their journey. This small pet is called a Mini Seelie and it is also an intelligent treasure seeker. Genshin Impact is hosting an Event called Lost Riches in the game right now. This event will last till January 18th. In this event, the players will be told about 2 new treasure locations each day. The players need to complete 14 treasure locations and collect all the iron coins to be eligible to purchase a Mini Seelie for 280 iron coins. But after complete this, the players can only get one of the Mini Seelies and many ask what is the Mini Seelie difference.

The Mini Seelie Difference is only one thing, they all differ in color and that’s all. The function for every Mini Seelie with every character remains the same, only the color option a player would receive might differ. Here are all the available Mini Seelies in Genshin Impact:

Dayflower: Sea Blue

Rose: Powder Pink

Curcuma: Gold

Genshin Impact Guide to Prosperity

The Genshin Impact Guide to Prosperity is a collectible that helps in the Talent level up of a character. The description of this collectible reads, "Prosperity is the pursuit of the Land of the Earth. Prosperity is the promise made by Liyue to its children: To repay the hard-working laborers with enough gold to brighten up this land." This item is a Talent Level-Up material and the Guide to Prosperity location is in the daily/weekly rotation of the Domain of Forgery also known as Cecilia Garden or Forsaken Rift. The craft of Alchemy is required to use this collectible. The Guide to Prosperity helps the leveling up of these 3 characters in Genshin Impact:

Qiqi

Keqing

Ningguang

