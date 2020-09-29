Genshin Impact: How To Process 3 Ingredients Using A Cooking Pot?

Genshin Impact has been receiving a lot of attention in the online gaming community since releasing on September 28. The video game is based on gacha mechanics and features plenty of quests and challenges that players can complete to earn rewards. One of the quests requires players to process three ingredients while you are still early in the gameplay.

While the process is pretty straightforward and easy to complete, the game doesn’t give players any specific instructions on how it needs to be accomplished. This obviously might leave a lot of players confused. So, let us quickly walk you through how to process 3 ingredients in Genshin Impact.

How to process 3 ingredients in Genshin Impact?

To process the three ingredients in Genshin Impact, the first thing you will need to do is interact with any of the Cooking Pots which will take you to the cooking interface. You can easily locate a Cooking Pot in the starting town next to the hunter's room, so you don't have to go around finding one.

Once you are at the cooking interface, the next step is to start processing the items that can be further used for cooking. To begin the process, you will need to click on the small 'chilli' icon on the screen which will display all the available ingredients in your inventory.

Next, you need to select any of the items from the menu that you wish to process and input the amount that you want to process. So, if you choose to process Wheat, the resulting item will be Flour. Similarly, you can process a number of other items from your inventory.

Processing items will also take some time which depends on the item that you choose. Transforming Wheat into Flour will only take about one minute, which is actually the least compared to other items. However, the cooking interface allows players to queue multiple items for processing. In the meantime, you can explore other parts of the game. Once you have processed a number of items, you can use them to create some delicious recipes.

