Genshin Impact System Requirements: How To Download The Game On PC?

Genshin Impact is the latest free-to-play action RPG from miHoYo that released on September 28. The video game comes with unique gameplay systems and offers an intriguing story that sets it apart from most of the popular gacha games. Interestingly. the online multiplayer game has also been launched on the Windows PC platform, along with a PS4 and mobile release. However, if you are a PC user who is planning to dive into the title, you will need to make sure that your PC can actually run it. So, let us quickly walk you through the Genshin Impact PC requirements.

Genshin Impact system requirements

Minimum Genshin Impact PC requirements

Here is a list of minimum requirements that your PC needs to meet for running Genshin Impact:

Operating System: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

CPU: Intel Core i5 or equivalent

RAM: 8 GB

Video Card: NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 1030 and higher

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 30 GB of available space

Recommended Genshin Impact PC requirements

Gamers can still run Genshin Impact with lower hardware settings, however, it is ideal to play miHoYo's open-world RPG with advanced hardware specs in order to avoid any kind of lags or issues. So, here's a quick look at the hardware that is actually recommended for Genshin Impact:

Operating System: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

CPU: Intel Core i7 (equivalent) or higher

RAM: 16 GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB and higher

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 30 GB of available space

Genshin Impact download for PC

Genshin Impact can be downloaded by visiting the official website of the game at the link here. Now, click on Windows to start the download. Once the file is downloaded, tap install and follow the on-screen prompts. The video game is not available via Steam or the Epic Games Store.

Genshin Impact minimum configuration for Android and iOS

For Android users, the minimum software requirement is Android 8.1. As for iOS users, the minimum OS requirement is iOS 9.0 or later. The game is available on both Google Play and the App Store. Also, make sure that you have at least 8 GB of free space on your device regardless of the platform.

