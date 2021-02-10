Genshin Impact Character Ages: Check Out All The Playable Character Ages In The Game

Genshin Impact is rising in popularity by the day. Players from all around the world are flocking towards the game to give it a try. The fantasy-themed RPG has a massive playground for the players to get lost in. It has a huge amount of resources to collect and craft new items. It has a rich and diverse questline that immerses the player into the game. Genshin Impact also has many different types of characters for the players to play with. Many players want to learn Genshin Impact Character Ages.

Genshin Impact Character Ages

Players might know all the information there is to know about the characters, but they aren’t too privy to character ages in Genshin Impact. Genshin Impact has a vast roster of characters to choose from, each character has its own characteristics, elemental powers, weapons, moves, and more. Many players have been inquisitive about the ages of the playable characters in Genshin Impact. Check out the character ages in Genshin Impact below:

Aether and Lumine

Age: 15

Amber Nesoberi

Age: 21

Beidou

Age: 27

Bennet

Age: 16

Chongyun

Age: 17

Dilu Ragnvindr

Age: 21

Kaeya Alberich

Age: 26

Jean Gunnhildr

Age: 20

Barbara Page

Age: 16

Klee

Age: 10

Fischl

Age: 15

Keqing

Age: 17

Lisa Minci

Age: 32

Mona

Age: 19

Ningguang

Age: 25

Noelle

Age: 15

Qiqi

Age: 8

Razor

Age: 16

Sucrose

Age: 18

Venti

Age: Physically 15 (Actual Age 2600 Years)

Xianling

Age: 14

Xingqiu

Age: 17

Where is the sword cemetery in Genshin Impact?

The sword cemetery can be found in the middle of a lake in Dadapua Gorge in Mondstadt. There are 3 seals that are needed to unlock the sword cemetery. All the 3 seals surround the sword cemetery. These 3 seals are guided by 3 different tribes of Hilichurls. Towards the north is the Cryo seal, which is guarded by the Meaty tribe. Towards the south is the Electro seal, which is guarded by the Sleeper Tribe. Towards the east is the Pyro seal, which is guarded by the Eclipse Tribe.

Players need to head towards all 3 seals and defeat all the 3 tribes to activate the seals according to the elemental power needed. Defeating the tribes will also provide the players with additional chests and rewards. Activating all the 3 seals will unlock the sword cemetery and the quest will be completed.

