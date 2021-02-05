Genshin Impact Cryo Characters: Learn More About Cryo Vision Characters Here

Genshin Impact is one of the up and coming fantasy open-world RPG. It is a free-to-play game, which makes it enticing for the players to download and play the game. The game is accessible to play on PS4, iOS, Android, and PC. It lives up to the RPG nature of the game.

Genshin Impact has a vast roster of characters that have their own individual elemental powers. These characters can be unlocked by the player and can be equipped while free-roaming or before starting a quest in the game. The players are intrigued about the Genshin Impact Cryo Characters.

Genshin Impact Cryo Characters

The Archons bestow some of their elemental power to mortals in the form of Visions. Visions are similar in appearance to glass pendant orbs, they allow the wielders to focus their mental energy so that they can use the elemental powers of the Archon that blessed them. Once given this power, the wielders are called "Allogenes".

There are seven powers that exist to discover in Teyvat, each with their respective Archons and their own region/city that worships said Archon.

Anemo: Wind

Geo: Earth

Electro: Lightning

Dendro: Nature

Hydro: Water

Pyro: Fire

Cryo: Frost

The Cryo Characters in Genshin Impact wield the frost power. This can be an incredible addition to the players' character arsenal to fight against certain types of enemies. The Cryo characters are extremely strong against enemies that wield Hydro, Pyro, and Electro powers. The attacks of the Cryo pierce through the armors of these foes. Additionally Cryo characters can also freeze water which can be used for bridges, puzzle situations, and for a lot more activities in the game. Here are all the Genshin Impact Cryo Characters, sorted according to their rarity:

Qiqi

Rarity: 5star

Weapon: Sword

Ganyu

Rarity: 5star

Weapon: Bow

Kaeya

Rarity: 4star

Weapon: Sword

Chongyun

Rarity: 4star

Weapon: Claymore

Diona

Rarity: 4star

Weapon: Bow

Ayaka

Rarity: 4star

Weapon: Sword

Genshin Impact Five Flushes of Fortune

A whole new event has arrived in the game with the Genshin Impact update 1.3. This new event is called the Five Flushes of Fortune. In this event, the players are going to take up the role of photographers and go around capturing the beautiful world of Tevyat. For this event, the players will receive a ‘Kurious Kamera’ that they need to use to capture specific objects according to varying colour schemes.

