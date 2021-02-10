Genshin Impact Lantern Rite Festival: Know The Lantern Rite Date, Time And More Details

Genshin Impact is one of the most popular free to play action RPG games out there today. They have grown to fame by constantly adding new content for the players to try out. These new content updates involve new characters, new events and quests to complete, new weapons to try out, and a lot more. The latest content update that is coming to the game is the Latern Rite Festival and the players want to learn the Genshin Impact Lantern Rite Date.

Genshin Impact Lantern Rite Date

The Lantern Rite Festival is the latest event coming to Genshin Impact and it will have its own set of tales, many players want to learn the Lantern Rite Date. The Lantern Rite Date and Time have been set for the 10th February at 10 AM ET and the first part of the event should be available for the players to participate in on this day and time. The first part is called ‘The Origin of the Lanterns’. The second part of the Festival called, ‘Currents Deep Beneath the Lanterns’ will start on 14th February at 4 AM ET. The third and last phase of the festival, ‘Light Upon the Sea’ will start on the 18th of February at 4 AM ET. The players have time until 28th February at 4 AM ET to enjoy the festivities of the Lantern Rite Festival.

Genshin Impact Update: Lantern Rite Festival

Genshin Impact Update is what every player asks for as it brings new content for them to try out. Before this, the players saw the Five Flowers of Fortune event and now the new festival has arrived. This new festival will take place in Liyue Harbor and the players will have to interact with a character called Adeptus Xiao. The new event will have its own campaign with story missions named, Lantern Rite Tales. It will also bring a new minigame called Theater Mechanicus where the players will have to protect a tower against hordes of enemies. It will be a 3-part event with each new part bringing new activities and rewards for the players to enjoy.

Another thing for the players is that they will gain access to the Stand by Me event from February 10th. This will allow them to avail themselves of any of the Liyue 4-star characters such as Xiangling, Xinyan, Beidou, Ningguang, Xingqiu, and Chongyun for free. Genshin Impact is also feeling generous and will gift the players 1 Intertwined Fate every day they log into the game from February 10, 2021.

