Genshin Impact Childe: Meet The New 5-star Character In The Latest Update

Genshin Impact's first major update is around the corner and it will bring some new characters and introduce some changes in the mechanism of the game including resin holding capacity, an increase in resin generation, and more. One of the characters known as Childe is also going to be a playable character now. Continue reading to know more about Childe.

Genshin Impact Childe

Childe is a character who has already been introduced in the game as a Non-Playable Character. In the November update, Childe will be added to the roster along with Zhongli. Childe is the only character that can change between ranged and melee attacks. The weapon of his choice is a bow that has standard normal and charged attacks that deal Hydro damage. On the other hand, his Elemental Skill allows him to change to daggers and a polearm which gives him the ability for close combat.

Another great this about this skill of Childe is that there is no cooldown on it. Players can easily swap whenever the need be. Genshin Impact download is available for all the major gaming platforms except for Xbox. Those who want to try it out can visit the online stores of their respective devices and install the game as it is a free-to-play title.

Childe Abilities

Attribute: Hydro

Weapon: Bow

Type: ???

Skill: Stance Change (allows him to type ranged or close and his ultimate attack changes depending on his fighting style)

Constellation: ???

Genshin Impact Characters

Diluc (Pyro, Claymore)

Venti (Anemo, Bow)

Qiqi (Ice, Sword)

Razor (Electro, Claymore)

Fischl (Electro, Bow)

Keqing (Electro, Sword)

Jean (Anemo, Sword)

Xiangling (Pryo, Polearm)

Chongyun (Ice, Claymore)

Traveler (Anemo, Sword)

Xiao (Anemo, Polearm)

Mona (Water, Catalyst)

Barbara (Water, Catalyst)

Ningguang (Geo, Catalyst)

Traveler (Geo, Sword)

Klee (Pyro, Catalyst)

Bennett (Pyro, Sword)

Lisa (Electro, Catalyst)

Kaeyta (Ice, Sword)

Noelle (Geo, Claymore)

Sucrose (Anemo, Catalyst)

Xingqiu (Water, Sword)

Beidou (Electro, Claymore)

Amber (Pyro, Bow)

Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 1. Diluc (Pyro, Claymore) 2. Venti (Anemo, Bow) 3. Qiqi (Ice, Sword) 4. Razor (Electro, Claymore) 5. Fischl (Electro, Bow) 6. Keqing (Electro, Sword)

A-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 7. Jean (Anemo, Sword) 8. Xiangling (Pryo, Polearm) 9. Chongyun (Ice, Claymore) 10. Traveler (Anemo, Sword) 11. Xiao (Anemo, Polearm)

B-Tier Characters IN Genshin Impact 12. Mona (Water, Catalyst) 13. Barbara (Water, Catalyst) 14. Ningguang (Geo, Catalyst) 15. Traveler (Geo, Sword) 16. Klee (Pyro, Catalyst) 17. Bennett (Pyro, Sword)

C-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 18. Lisa (Electro, Catalyst) 19. Kaeyta (Ice, Sword) 20. Noelle (Geo, Claymore) 21. Sucrose (Anemo, Catalyst) 22. Xingqiu (Water, Sword) 23. Beidou (Electro, Claymore)

D-Tier Character in Genshin Impact 24. Amber (Pyro, Bow)



