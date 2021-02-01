Genshin Impact Primordial Jade Cutter: Check Out The New 5 Star Genshin Impact Sword

Genshin Impact has made a gigantic player base. They have figured out how to achieve that by placing in different difficult to leave components. One of the USPs of Genshin Impact is that one ID can be utilized across all stages, so players can extend their movements from their consoles to different gadgets just by utilizing their Paimon Account. This feature helps when the players are traveling. Genshin Impact likewise has a gigantic measure of characters and weapons that players love to abide in. Many players have been curious about Genshin Impact Primordial Jade Cutter.

Genshin Impact Primordial Jade Cutter

One of the latest swords that have been added to the game in the Genshin Impact Update is the Primordial Jade Cutter. It is a 5-star sword and the description for it reads, “A ceremonial sword masterfully carved from pure jade. There almost seems to be an audible sigh in the wind as it is swung.” Check out the stats for the Primordial Jade Cutter Below:

Base Damage: 44 DMG

Type: Sword

Ability: Protector’s Virtue

Rarity: 5-star

Genshin Impact An Ode to Yonder City

An Ode to Yonder city is a world quest and like all world quests, players need to complete the requirements before they can unlock the world quest. Players need to complete A new Star Approaches Archon Quest in order to unlock this world quest. This quest will be given by Qingzhou at Liyue Harbor in Liyue. Qingzhou is looking for poetic inspiration and will ask the player too look for them. Here’s what the player needs to do to complete An Ode to Yonder City in Genshin Impact.

At the south side of Liyue Harbor, players will find some dogs they can take poetic inspiration from

The stairs to the left of Bubu has some finches that can be used for inspiration

Then the players need to head to Yujing Terrace and talk to Hao and Fan Er’ye

Then the players need to head back to Qingzhou in order to complete the quest

The players will receive 5 Teachings of Gold, 5 Teachings of Prosperity, 5 Teachings of Diligence, 20,000 Mora, and 150 Adventure EXP for completing this quest.

How to get Dandelion Seeds in Genshin Impact?

Dandelion seeds can be used for a variety of recipes, ascensions, and commissions making them an important resource in the game. Dandelions grow freely in Genshin Impact, but there are some places that players can decide to go to if they wish to farm some dandelion seeds for themselves. This isn’t a difficult quest at all, the tricky part is finding and harvesting. The players just need to know where to find these seeds and how to harvest them from the plants. The rest of the task is fairly simple.

Dandelions are most openly found in the regions of Mondstadt. Every day a few dandelions spawn on the gates of the city. Dandelions can also be found in a temple nearby Mondstadt. The last and final location for the Dandelion seeds is the area between Dawn Winery and Stone Gate. This patch of land is filled with some dandelions. Upon finding these dandelions, the players still need to get their hands on the seed of dandelions. This can be achieved by performing a wind spell. The players need to hit the dandelions with Anemo magic for it to drop the dandelion seed.

