Genshin Impact Diluc Build To Try For More Enhanced Gameplay

Genshin Impact took over the gaming world with over 10 million players since launch. There are many characters for the players to choose from or with which the players end up. Each one has its own characteristics and unique abilities. So it's really important to know about each of them for a proper build, depending on their attacks and defenses. Continue reading to know about the best Diluc build.
The below-mentioned build is quite good and even without any constellations, it's even better with all 6. Diluc is a really powerful Pyro damage dealer who can make 2 normal attacks between every Searing Onslaught strike.
Conviction: Constellation Lv. 1. Diluc deals 15% more damage to enemies with health more than 50%.
Searing Ember: Constellation Lv. 2. When Diluc takes any damage, his Base will increase by 10% and his attack speed increases by 5% which will last for 10 seconds. This effect can stack up to 3 times and can happen once every 1.5 seconds.
Steel and Fire: Constellation Lv. 3. This will increase the Level of Searing Onslaught by 3. The maximum upgrade level for this is 15.
Flowing Flame: Constellation Lv. 4. Casting Searing Onslaught in sequence greatly increases damage dealt. Within 2 seconds of using Searing Onslaught, casting the next Searing Onslaught in the combo deals 40% additional damage. This effect lasts for the next 2 seconds after the main effect is launched.
Phoenix, Harbinger of Dawn: Constellation Lv. 5. Increases the level of Dawn by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15.
Flaming Sword, Nemesis of Dark: Constellation Lv. 6. After casting Searing Onslaught, the next 2 Normal Attacks within the next 6s will have their damage and attack speed increased by 30%. Also, the Searing Onslaught does not interrupt with the Normal Attack combo.
