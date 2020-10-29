Genshin Impact Discord Server Download: Follow These Steps To Join Official Server

Discord is a popular messaging platform among gamers, largely due to the fact that it offers both text-based and voice-based chat capabilities. Not only can gamers chat about their favourite games and web content, but they can use Discord to communicate during online gaming sessions as well.

Genshin Impact, the most popular MMORPG that is making tides in the gaming community, also has its own official server. Continue reading to know more about the Genshin Impact discord server and how to join it.

Genshin Impact Official Discord Server

To join the official Discord server of Genshin Impact, players need to first create their discord accounts. The steps for creating a discord account are mentioned below. After completion, just head on to this link of Genshin Impact Discord Server and accept the invitation.

Genshin Impact's official Discord server has reached 600,000 members



Your enthusiasm fills Paimon's tiny heart with joy~



Join our server >>> https://t.co/Bkmg4Kf9tL



#Discord #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/xMp09kjM6N — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) October 21, 2020

Discord Download Steps

Open your web browser and go to www.discordapp.com. Then click on "Download" in the top-left corner of your screen.

Click on the button that corresponds to your PC's operating system, such as Windows. Then, click the "Download Now" button.

The file "DiscordSetup.exe" will appear in your downloads bar. Click on the file to open it.

When the pop-up box appears, click on "Run."

Genshin Impact download on PC, PS4 and Mobile (iOS and Android)

PC Download and open the PC Client Launcher file. Check "I have read and agree to the Software License Agreement" and select "Install Now". Complete the PC Launcher installation and select "Run Now" to run the launcher. Click "Get Game" to download Genshin Impact's game files. Download the game. Finally, click on the game to start playing.

PS4 To download Genshin Impact on PlayStation, head over to the PSN store Search for Genshin Impact Hit download and the game will begin downloading. Once downloaded, let it finish the installation. Finally, press on the game icon to start playing.

iOS or Android Head over to the respective Apple Store and Google Play Store Search for Genshin Impact Click on Install once finished, open the app and the in-game data will start downloading Size would be around 5.5GB so the time it takes will depend on the internet speed. Once finished, you will be able to play the game.



