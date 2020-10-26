Genshin Impact Divining Scroll Location Details You Must Check Out

In Genshin Impact, one of the materials required for the ascension of characters like Klee is the Divining Scroll. Since the Sparkling Steps banner (which came out recently) increases the chances of getting this character unlocked, more and more players will be trying their best to get their hands on Divining Scrolls. The main way to obtain this item is by defeating Samachurls.

Genshin Impact Divining Scroll Farm

As mentioned above, players can obtain these Divining Scrolls from the drops of a certain enemy known as samachurl. One of the easiest ways to find this monster location is by completing the Daily Commission tasks. Many times during these tasks, the players will be asked to fight samachurls.

The second way to obtain these scrolls is by visiting Hilichurls Camps. Most of the time, these camps will have hilichurls and samachurl monsters. Medium-sized camps that have watchtowers should be the best camps to find samachurls. As for the hilichurl camps, these will be mostly manned by samachurls. These camps can be located in the Guyun Stone Forest region.

Now after collecting enough Divining Scrolls, the players can go and convert these times into ascension materials. Three Divining Scrolls can be crafted to give you one Sealed Scroll. Genshin Impact download can be easily done on PC (by going on miHoYo's official website), and on PS4, iOS and Android by going to that device's respective online store.

Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 1. Diluc (Pyro, Claymore) 2. Venti (Anemo, Bow) 3. Qiqi (Ice, Sword) 4. Razor (Electro, Claymore) 5. Fischl (Electro, Bow) 6. Keqing (Electro, Sword)

A-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 7. Jean (Anemo, Sword) 8. Xiangling (Pryo, Polearm) 9. Chongyun (Ice, Claymore) 10. Traveler (Anemo, Sword) 11. Xiao (Anemo, Polearm)

B-Tier Characters IN Genshin Impact 12. Mona (Water, Catalyst) 13. Barbara (Water, Catalyst) 14. Ningguang (Geo, Catalyst) 15. Traveler (Geo, Sword) 16. Klee (Pyro, Catalyst) 17. Bennett (Pyro, Sword)

C-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 18. Lisa (Electro, Catalyst) 19. Kaeyta (Ice, Sword) 20. Noelle (Geo, Claymore) 21. Sucrose (Anemo, Catalyst) 22. Xingqiu (Water, Sword) 23. Beidou (Electro, Claymore)

D-Tier Character in Genshin Impact 24. Amber (Pyro, Bow)



Promo Image Credits: miHoYo