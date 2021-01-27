Genshin Impact Domain Of Forgery: Complete Your Weapon Ascension At This Location

Ascension is simple in that players need only enter the weapon or character's enhancement menu, and select the Ascension option. Doing so allows the best Genshin Impact weapons to become even better. The difficult part is locating and gathering the weapon's (or character's) necessary Ascension Materials. This article will focus on weapon Ascension Materials which can be obtained only in the domain of forgery.

Genshin Impact Domain of Forgery

Domains of Forgery can be considered as a type of Abyssal Domain in Genshin Impact. This means they can be a dungeon of any type, for example, a shrine. As of now, there are only two Domains of Forgery in the game and both of these gets unlocked once a player reaches Adventure Rank 16:

Cecilia Garden - Cecilia Garden can be found West of Mondstadt, the first in-game city. It is in Wolvendom (near Mondstadt)

The Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula - The Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula is located near the Mingyun Village in the eastern nation, Liyue

These two Domains of Forgery are currently the only way to obtain weapon Ascension Materials, and the players can find them in the shops on a daily rotation.

Genshin Impact Tier List

Tier SS Diluc Attacker Weapon - Claymore Bennett - Attacker, Support, Healer Weapon - Sword Klee Attacker Weapon - Catalyst Childe(Tartaglia) Attacker Weapon - Bow Mona Attacker, Support Weapon - Catalyst Xingqui Support, Attacker Weapon - Sword Ganyu Attacker, Support Weapon - Bow Venti Attacker, Support Weapon - Bow

Tier S Keqing Attacker Weapon - Sword Fischl Attacker, Support Weapon: Bow Razor Attacker Weapon - Claymore Jean Attacker, Support, Healer Weapon: Sword Qiqi Attacker, Support Weapon - Sword Zhongli Support Weapon - Polearm Albedo Attacker, Support Weapon - Sword Ningguang Attacker, Support Weapon - Catalyst

Tier A Xinyan Attacker, Support Weapon - Claymore Xiangling Attacker, Support Weapon - Polearm Barbara Support, Healer Weapon - Catalysts Diona Support, Healer Weapon - Bow Chongyun Attacker, Support Weapon - Claymore Noelle Attacker, Support, Healer Weapon - Claymore Sucrose Support Weapon - Catalyst Beidou Attacker, Support Weapon - Claymore

Tier B Kaeya Attacker, Support Weapon: Sword Lisa AttackerSupport Weapon: Catalyst Traveller(Anemo) Attacker, Support Weapon - Sword Traveller(Geo) Attacker, Support Weapon - Sword Amber Attacker, Support Weapon: Bow



Genshin Impact download

For PC Download and open the PC Client Launcher file. Check "I have read and agree to the Software License Agreement" and select "Install Now". Complete the PC Launcher installation and select "Run Now" to run the launcher. Click "Get Game" to download Genshin Impact's game files. Download the game. Finally, click on the game to start playing.

For PS4 To download Genshin Impact on PlayStation, head over to the PSN store Search for Genshin Impact Hit download and the game will begin downloading. Once downloaded, let it finish the installation. Finally, press on the game icon to start playing.

For iOS and Android Head over to the respective Apple Store and Google Play Store Search for Genshin Impact Click on Install once finished, open the app and the in-game data will start downloading Size would be around 5.5GB so the time it takes will depend on the internet speed. Once finished, you will be able to play the game.



