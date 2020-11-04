Genshin Impact Domain Reliquary: Follow This Guide To Obtain The Tier 3 Item

In Genshin Impact, the Domain Reliquary is an item that the players can obtain by clearing out the floors in the Spiral Abyss. The required adventurer rank to enter this dungeon is 25. There are many floors to clear out and each one gives different rewards upon successful completion. Continue reading to know all about this item.

Also read | Valorant Prime Skins; Check Out The Skins And Learn How To Get Them

Genshin Impact Domain Reliquary

Also read | Pokemon Crown Tundra: Are Regis Shiny Locked In Sword And Shield?

To obtain this item, the players need to clear out floor 1 and floor 2 of the Spiral Abyss as both these floors have Domain Reliquary as a floor clearing reward.

Spiral Abyss - Floor 1

Recommended Characters for this floor: Xiangling, Amber and Diluc.

Xiangling, Amber and Diluc. Enemy Level: Level 25

Level 25 Rewards on Clearing the Chamber Domain Reliquary - Tier III

Star's Bounty Mora x60000 Primogems ×300



Spiral Abyss - Floor 2

Recommended Characters: Qiqi, Chongyun and Kaeya.

Qiqi, Chongyun and Kaeya. Enemy Level: Level 40

Level 40 Rewards on Clearing the Chamber Domain Reliquary - Tier III

Star's Bounty Mora x60000 Primogems ×300



Also read | SSBU Memes: The Best Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fan-made Memes

Genshin Impact Tier List

Here is the latest tier list of all the characters in Genshin Impact before its major update in November.

S-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Diluc (Pyro, Claymore) Venti (Anemo, Bow) Qiqi (Ice, Sword) Razor (Electro, Claymore) Fischl (Electro, Bow) Keqing (Electro, Sword)

A-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Jean (Anemo, Sword) Xiangling (Pryo, Polearm) Chongyun (Ice, Claymore) Traveler (Anemo, Sword) Xiao (Anemo, Polearm)

B-Tier Characters IN Genshin Impact Mona (Water, Catalyst) Barbara (Water, Catalyst) Ningguang (Geo, Catalyst) Traveler (Geo, Sword) Klee (Pyro, Catalyst) Bennett (Pyro, Sword)

C-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Lisa (Electro, Catalyst) Kaeyta (Ice, Sword) Noelle (Geo, Claymore) Sucrose (Anemo, Catalyst) Xingqiu (Water, Sword) Beidou (Electro, Claymore)

D-Tier Character in Genshin Impact Amber (Pyro, Bow)



Genshin Impact download Steps for PC, PS4, iOS and Android

For PC Download and open the PC Client Launcher file. Check "I have read and agree to the Software License Agreement" and select "Install Now". Complete the PC Launcher installation and select "Run Now" to run the launcher. Click "Get Game" to download Genshin Impact's game files. Download the game. Finally, click on the game to start playing.

For PS4 To download Genshin Impact on PlayStation, head over to the PSN store Search for Genshin Impact Hit download and the game will begin downloading. Once downloaded, let it finish the installation. Finally, press on the game icon to start playing.

For iOS and Android Head over to the respective Apple Store and Google Play Store Search for Genshin Impact Click on Install once finished, open the app and the in-game data will start downloading Size would be around 5.5GB so the time it takes will depend on the internet speed. Once finished, you will be able to play the game.



Also read | Pokemon Crown Tundra New DLC Walkthrough: Here's How To Complete This New DLC