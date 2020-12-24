Genshin Impact Dragonspine Tablets: Here Are The Location Details For All 8 Tablets

In the new update of Genshin Impact, the players will be able to encounter eight different Stone Tablets in the game's new Dragonspine region of the map. This is just one of the many puzzles available in this subzero climate area. Finding all eight will unlock a sealed door next to a rune. Continue reading to know all about these tablets of the Dragonspine puzzle.

Genshin Impact Dragonspine Tablets

Stone Tablet 1 This one is located outside the sealed door and is accessible from the Dragonspine Statue of the Seven. From the Statue, jump down to the south, under the ruins, and follow the path. The Stone Tablet will be on your left side of the path leading to the door.

Stone Tablet 2 This one is inside the sealed door, and you will have to find the Scribe, Priest, and Princess boxes to open up the door. Once inside, you’ll see the Stone Tablet right in front of you.

Stone Tablet 3 Start at the fast travel point which is to the east of Skyfrost Nail. Now keep going up the ramps and reach the top. Now exit the cave. The Tablet is on top of a small snowbank.

Stone Tablet 4 Start at the Starglow Cavern waypoint, then jump off and glide to the southwest. This one is going to be at the bottom of the water, behind a chunk of ice. Solve the puzzles to lower the water levels Get a Scarlet Quartz node for breaking the ice. The Tablet is behind the raised area of stone in the corner.

Stone Tablet 5 For the fifth Stone Tablet, you’ll need to unlock the Peak of Vindagnyr domain. For this, you will have to thaw out six ice crystals around the map. They are similar to the one on the Frostbearing Tree.

Stone Tablet 6 For the 6th, you will have to solve another puzzle. This Cryo puzzle is easy to solve by following Seelie’s path and lighting up the nodes correctly. Now you need to defeat two ruin guards and a giant boss. Jump down in the hole and go towards the blue gate. The tablet will be to the right of it.

Stone Tablet 7 Just follow the main path near Wyrmrest Valley. Here you will need to fight and eliminate a big enemy before you can interact with it and light it up.

Stone Tablet 8 Go to the left direction when you first enter the Dragonspine area from the Adventure Camp in Mondstadt. On the edge of the stone ruins, you will see the 8th stone tablet.



Genshin Impact 1.2 Update

Repeat a Domain without having to leave and re-enter: In Version 1.2, Travelers will be able to choose to repeat a Domain challenge from inside the Domain. No more leaving and re-entering.

Missing out on Domain and Ley Line blossom drops: The developers have improved the Domain and Ley Line Outcrop rewards system. From Version 1.2, you won't have to collect the drops yourself because they'll be added straight to your Inventory.

Dialogue auto-play option: An auto-play option for dialogue will be added in Version 1.2.

When the Auto option is selected, a dialogue will automatically progress to the next line once the current line's audio finishes playing. When dialogue options appear, it will pause to allow Travelers to respond, then continue to auto-play as before.

View dialogue for quests I have already completed: Version 1.2 adds the Travel Log section to the Archive. All dialogue (text and audio) from previously completed Archon Quests and Story Quests will appear here.

This way, Travelers can re-read and playback the dialogue from completed quests.

Progress interrupted when a player quits the game: Travelers are free to leave Co-Op Domains at any time without interrupting the battle for other Travelers.

Also, during Co-Op sessions, the host will be able to disband the Co-Op Team just by returning to Single Player Mode.

After the team is disbanded, Travelers' own game progress will be restored.

New rewards: Travelers will be rewarded with 1 Acquaint Fate each time they ascend a character at level 20, 50, or 70.

And for any previous characters that Travelers have ascended, you can claim the Acquaint Fate rewards from the Ascension Materials Preview screen

