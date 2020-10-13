Genshin Impact Elemental Crucible Event: Know All About Upcoming Event

With the major patch for Genshin Impact still far away for release, the company introduced a new event named Elemental Crucible on October 10. As of today, the event hasn't been live yet and it was mentioned that players will have to check their in-game notice to get the exact release time for the event.

Genshin Impact Elemental Crucible

In this event, the players will have to work together with other Travelers to dig up the Elemental Clots and turn it into the Elemental Crucible in order to advance the alchemical process even further. Right after the players finish the alchemical transmutation, they will be able to consume Original Resin for receiving bounties, which will include Character EXP materials, Adventure EXP, and more. The player bounties will be calculated based on the individual World Level of the Traveler. Players will also obtain rewards like the Primogems, Character Ascension materials, and more rewards by completing all of the achievements that will be presented in the Alchemy Handbook.

After the event gets unlocked, the Travelers will be able to open the event menu by pressing the F5 key on the PC, by pressing the compass icon for the mobile gamers, and for the PS4 players, it will be by holding the L1 button and selecting the compass from the Shortcut Wheel.

Start Time for the Event - For event details, players will have to see the in-game notice.

- For event details, players will have to see the in-game notice. Event Page Requirements - Players will have to reach an Adventure Rank of 20 or higher and finish all the quests in Prologue: Act II - For a Tomorrow Without Tears

Dear Travelers,



The Elemental Crucible co-op event is about to begin!



View event details here: https://t.co/lw3QjILuqs#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/6YUlH0mO8k — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) October 11, 2020

For the S Tier

Diluc for DPS

Fischl for Support

Qiqi as Healer

Venti for Support

For the A Tier

Barbara as Healer

Chongyun for DPS

Jean as Healer

Keqing for DPS

Mona for DPS

Razor for DPS

Traveler (Anemo) for Support

Xiangling for DPS, Support

Xiao for DPS

For the B Tier

Kaeya for Support

Klee for DPS

Ningguang for DPS

Sucrose for Support

Traveler (Geo) for Support

Xingqiu for Support

For the C Tier

Beidou for DPS

Bennett for DPS, Support

Lisa for Support

Noelle for DPS, Healer

