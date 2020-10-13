Genshin Impact Elemental Crucible Event: Know All About Upcoming Event

With the major patch for Genshin Impact still far away for release, the company introduced a new event named Elemental Crucible on October 10. As of today, the event hasn't been live yet and it was mentioned that players will have to check their in-game notice to get the exact release time for the event.
In this event, the players will have to work together with other Travelers to dig up the Elemental Clots and turn it into the Elemental Crucible in order to advance the alchemical process even further. Right after the players finish the alchemical transmutation, they will be able to consume Original Resin for receiving bounties, which will include Character EXP materials, Adventure EXP, and more. The player bounties will be calculated based on the individual World Level of the Traveler. Players will also obtain rewards like the Primogems, Character Ascension materials, and more rewards by completing all of the achievements that will be presented in the Alchemy Handbook.
After the event gets unlocked, the Travelers will be able to open the event menu by pressing the F5 key on the PC, by pressing the compass icon for the mobile gamers, and for the PS4 players, it will be by holding the L1 button and selecting the compass from the Shortcut Wheel.
Dear Travelers,— Paimon (@GenshinImpact) October 11, 2020
The Elemental Crucible co-op event is about to begin!
View event details here: https://t.co/lw3QjILuqs#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/6YUlH0mO8k
