Genshin Impact XP Glitch: Know All About Adventure Level 25 Ascension

Genshin Impact was released on September 27, 2020, and one month before its release, it was claimed that the game will make a gross of $100 million. Although the game is extremely fun and has become very popular in all of the gaming community, it can get complicated at times for specific quests and for locating rare items. One such issue that has been common amongst the new players who hit Adventure level 25 is the rank limitations after reaching this level. Continue reading to know all about this mechanism which mostly gets referred to as a Genshin Impact XP Glitch.

Also read | Valorant Act 3 Battle Pass: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Genshin Impact XP Glitch

Also read | Fortnite Skull Trooper Challenges: List Of All Challenges To Unlock Back Bling

Genshin Impact features a mechanism which is known as ascension. This is how the players receive specific quests to break through the level barrier at different stages. For the first ascension, a player needs to reach level 25 upon which a quest will be obtained automatically.

After this, the player needs to enter the ruins of Ascension Domain I which is a story domain for the Adventure Rank Ascension 1 World Quest. Clear the ruins to complete this quest and then levelling up ahead of level 25 will be possible. Also, one high reward containing chest will spawn at the domain end. The rewards available from the ruins are mentioned below:

Hero's Wit x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x5

Mondstadt Shrine of Depths Key x3

1 Luxurious chest

Also read | Genshin Impact Noblesse Oblige: Here Is A Brief Guide On This Artifact

Genshin Impact Exploit for XP

The best and fastest ways to level up or gain XP in Genshin Impact are mentioned below. As of now, there are no such exploits like in super Mario or other games, but following these guarantees of legitimate ways to gain XP without resorting to cheats or shortcuts.

Just Worship at all of the Statues of the Seven which is one of the earlier quests

Complete Story Quests

Always complete the Daily Commission Quests

Fill in your Adventurer Handbook

Unlock Teleport Waypoints

Find and Unlock every Shrine of Depths

Explore, Clear Dungeons, and Grab Treasure

Adventure Rank Rewards

Also read | Fortnite Season 4 Secret Challenges: Here's Complete List

Promo Image Credits: miHoYo