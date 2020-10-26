Genshin Impact Elite Opponents' Location And Other Important Details

Making its name in the gaming community as the most played MMORPG game ever, considering the short time span since its release, Genshin Impact download is available for most of the gaming platforms which include PC, PlayStation 4, iOS, and Android. The game is different from many of the MMOs as it tries to keep every world unique to each player, but quests like defeating multiple high-level enemies at the same time are still a part of it. One of such quests asks the players to defeat 10 top tier bosses. Continue reading to know all about these Elite opponents in this game.
Genshin Impact Elite Opponents
As of now, players will be able to encounter a total of six types of elite class opponents in Genshin Impact. A major update is soon upcoming in the month of November, so more might be added. Specific materials are tied with these monsters and the players will have to battle, defeat, and complete the quests to gain access to them.
Fighting against these enemies will give Artifacts along with specific character ascension materials. Most of the drops can have items like Slivers, Chunks, Fragments, or Gemstones. This will entirely depend upon the current world level of the player. Below mentioned is a list of bosses, their location, and the drops that they usually give.
- Ameno Hypostasis - Location: Stormbearer Mountains, Mondstadt, Drops: Vayuda Turquoise
- Cryo Regisvine - Location: Thousand Winds Temple, Mondstadt, Drops: Shivada Jade
- Geo Hypostasis - Location: Guyun Stone Forest, Liyue, Drops: Prithiva Topaz
- Electro Hypostasis - Location: Cape Oath, Mondstadt, Drops: Vajrada Amethyst
- Oceanid - Location: Qingce Village, Liyue, Drops: Varunada Lazurite
- Pyro Regisvine - Location: Cuijue Slope, Liyue, Drops: Agnidus Agate
Genshin Impact Tier List
S-Tier Characters
- Venti
- Element: Anemo (wind)
- Weapon: Bow
- Elemental Skill: Skyward Sonnet
- Elemental Burst: Wind's Grand Ode
- Diluc
- Element: Pyro
- Weapon: Claymore
- Elemental Skill: Searing Onslaught
- Elemental Burst: Dawn
- Fischl
- Element: Electro
- Weapon: Bow
- Elemental Skill: Nightrider summons
- Elemental Burst: Midnight Phantasmagoria
- Qiqi
- Element: Cryo
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost
- Elemental Burst: Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune
A-Tier Characters
- Jean
- Element: Anemo (wind)
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Gale Blade
- Elemental Burst: Dandelion Breeze
- Keqing
- Element: Electro
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Stellar Restoration
- Elemental Burst: Starward Sword
- Traveller (Anemo)
- Element: Anemo (wind)
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Palm Vortex
- Elemental Burst: Gust Surge
- Xiangling
- Element: Pyro
- Weapon: Polearm
- Elemental Skill: Guoba Attack
- Elemental Burst: Pyronado
- Razor
- Element: Electro
- Weapon: Claymore
- Elemental Skill: Claw and Thunder
- Elemental Burst: Lightning Fang
- Xaio
- Element: Ameno (wind)
- Weapon: Polearm
- Elemental Skill: Lemniscatic Wind Cycling
- Elemental Burst: Bane of All Evil
- Mona
- Element: Hydro
- Weapon: Catalyst
- Elemental Skill: Reflection of Doom
- Elemental Burst: Stellaris Phantasm
- Barbara
- Element: Hydro
- Weapon: Catalyst
- Elemental Skill: Let the Show Begin
- Elemental Burst: Shining Miracle heals Barbara and the party.
B-Tier Characters
- Traveller (Geo)
- Element: Geo
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Starfell Sword
- Elemental Burst: Wake of Earth
- Klee
- Element: Pyro
- Weapon: Catalyst
- Elemental Skill: Jumpy Dumpty
- Elemental Burst: Sparks 'n' Splash
- Chongyun
- Element: Cryo
- Weapon: Claymore
- Elemental Skill: Chonghua's Layered Frost
- Elemental Burst: Cloud-parting Star
- Bennett
- Element: Pyro
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Passion Overload
- Elemental Burst: Fantastic Voyage
C-Tier Characters
- Kaeya
- Element: Cryo
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Frostgnaw
- Elemental Burst: Glacial Waltz
- Lisa
- Element: Electro
- Weapon: Catalyst
- Elemental Skill: Violet Arc
- Elemental Burst: Lightning Rose
- Beidou
- Element: Electro
- Weapon: Claymore
- Elemental Skill: Tidecaller
- Elemental Burst: Stormbreaker
- Ningguang
- Element: Geo
- Weapon: Catalyst
- Elemental Skill: Jade Screen
- Elemental Burst: Starshatter
- Sucrose
- Element: Anemo
- Weapon: Catalyst
- Elemental Skill: Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308
- Elemental Burst: Forbidden Creation
- Xingqiu
- Element: Hydro
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Fatal Rainscreen
- Elemental Burst: Raincutter
- Noelle
- Element: Geo
- Weapon: Claymore
- Elemental Skill: Breastplate
- Elemental Burst: Sweeping Time
D-Tier Characters
- Amber
- Element: Pyro
- Weapon: Bow
- Elemental Skill: Explosive Puppet
- Elemental Burst: Fiery Rain
