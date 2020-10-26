Genshin Impact Elite Opponents' Location And Other Important Details

Making its name in the gaming community as the most played MMORPG game ever, considering the short time span since its release, Genshin Impact download is available for most of the gaming platforms which include PC, PlayStation 4, iOS, and Android. The game is different from many of the MMOs as it tries to keep every world unique to each player, but quests like defeating multiple high-level enemies at the same time are still a part of it. One of such quests asks the players to defeat 10 top tier bosses. Continue reading to know all about these Elite opponents in this game.

Genshin Impact Elite Opponents

As of now, players will be able to encounter a total of six types of elite class opponents in Genshin Impact. A major update is soon upcoming in the month of November, so more might be added. Specific materials are tied with these monsters and the players will have to battle, defeat, and complete the quests to gain access to them.

Fighting against these enemies will give Artifacts along with specific character ascension materials. Most of the drops can have items like Slivers, Chunks, Fragments, or Gemstones. This will entirely depend upon the current world level of the player. Below mentioned is a list of bosses, their location, and the drops that they usually give.

Ameno Hypostasis - Location: Stormbearer Mountains, Mondstadt, Drops: Vayuda Turquoise

- Location: Stormbearer Mountains, Mondstadt, Drops: Vayuda Turquoise Cryo Regisvine - Location: Thousand Winds Temple, Mondstadt, Drops: Shivada Jade

- Location: Thousand Winds Temple, Mondstadt, Drops: Shivada Jade Geo Hypostasis - Location: Guyun Stone Forest, Liyue, Drops: Prithiva Topaz

- Location: Guyun Stone Forest, Liyue, Drops: Prithiva Topaz Electro Hypostasis - Location: Cape Oath, Mondstadt, Drops: Vajrada Amethyst

- Location: Cape Oath, Mondstadt, Drops: Vajrada Amethyst Oceanid - Location: Qingce Village, Liyue, Drops: Varunada Lazurite

- Location: Qingce Village, Liyue, Drops: Varunada Lazurite Pyro Regisvine - Location: Cuijue Slope, Liyue, Drops: Agnidus Agate

Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters

Venti Element: Anemo (wind) Weapon: Bow Elemental Skill: Skyward Sonnet Elemental Burst: Wind's Grand Ode

Diluc Element: Pyro Weapon: Claymore Elemental Skill: Searing Onslaught Elemental Burst: Dawn

Fischl Element: Electro Weapon: Bow Elemental Skill: Nightrider summons Elemental Burst: Midnight Phantasmagoria

Qiqi Element: Cryo Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost Elemental Burst: Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune



A-Tier Characters

Jean Element: Anemo (wind) Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Gale Blade Elemental Burst: Dandelion Breeze

Keqing Element: Electro Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Stellar Restoration Elemental Burst: Starward Sword

Traveller (Anemo) Element: Anemo (wind) Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Palm Vortex Elemental Burst: Gust Surge

Xiangling Element: Pyro Weapon: Polearm Elemental Skill: Guoba Attack Elemental Burst: Pyronado

Razor Element: Electro Weapon: Claymore Elemental Skill: Claw and Thunder Elemental Burst: Lightning Fang

Xaio Element: Ameno (wind) Weapon: Polearm Elemental Skill: Lemniscatic Wind Cycling Elemental Burst: Bane of All Evil

Mona Element: Hydro Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Reflection of Doom Elemental Burst: Stellaris Phantasm

Barbara Element: Hydro Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Let the Show Begin Elemental Burst: Shining Miracle heals Barbara and the party.



B-Tier Characters

Traveller (Geo) Element: Geo Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Starfell Sword Elemental Burst: Wake of Earth

Klee Element: Pyro Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Jumpy Dumpty Elemental Burst: Sparks 'n' Splash

Chongyun Element: Cryo Weapon: Claymore Elemental Skill: Chonghua's Layered Frost Elemental Burst: Cloud-parting Star

Bennett Element: Pyro Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Passion Overload Elemental Burst: Fantastic Voyage



C-Tier Characters

Kaeya Element: Cryo Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Frostgnaw Elemental Burst: Glacial Waltz

Lisa Element: Electro Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Violet Arc Elemental Burst: Lightning Rose

Beidou Element: Electro Weapon: Claymore Elemental Skill: Tidecaller Elemental Burst: Stormbreaker

Ningguang Element: Geo Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Jade Screen Elemental Burst: Starshatter

Sucrose Element: Anemo Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308 Elemental Burst: Forbidden Creation

Xingqiu Element: Hydro Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Fatal Rainscreen Elemental Burst: Raincutter

Noelle Element: Geo Weapon: Claymore Elemental Skill: Breastplate Elemental Burst: Sweeping Time



D-Tier Characters

Amber Element: Pyro Weapon: Bow Elemental Skill: Explosive Puppet Elemental Burst: Fiery Rain



