Genshin Impact Fischl Build: Best Artifact And Weapon Build For The Eccentric Character

Genshin Impact is the new internet sensation that has received a lot of attention from the online gaming community since releasing last week. The free-to-play action RPG is based on gacha mechanics and features tons of exciting content and quests for fans to explore. The video game also features an array of playable characters that are divided into different tiers. One of the most important aspects of the game is team composition, which requires players to know whom to recruit to form the best squad.

Fischl is one of the popular 4-star top tier characters in Genshin Impact that can be a great addition to any squad. She is an Electro Archer who belongs to the support role. But despite serving as a supporting character in the game, Fischl is certainly one of the best fighters in the game who can be best used as an engager or even a reaction DPS.

Genshin Impact Fischl build

Here's a look at the best artifact set and weapon build for Fischl:

Weapon build for Fischl

1. The Stringless

The Stringless is a 4-star weapon that maximises the Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG by 24/30/36/42/48%.

Artifact build for Fischl

1. Gambler

Gambler is clearly one of the best artifacts you need to try out if you are looking to raise her Elemental Skill damage. Using a Gambler will easily increase Fischl's Elemental Skill DMG by 20%.

2. Thundering Fury

The next artifact you need to consider is the Thundering Fury which offers an Electro DMG Bonus of +15%.

Genshin Impact download

Genshin Impact is available as a free-to-play title across Windows PC, PlayStation 4, Android and iOS platforms. On Windows PC, the video game can be downloaded directly from the game's official website by visiting the link here. Once you are on the page, just click on Windows to start the download. The video game is not available on PC via Steam or the Epic Games Store.

For mobile platforms, the game can be downloaded by heading over to Google Play or the Apple App Store. If you are a PS4 console owner, you can download Genshin Impact for free by visiting the PlayStation Store.

