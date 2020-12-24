Genshin Impact Fishing For Jade Quest: Learn More About Genshin Impact 1.2 Update

Genshin Impact is rising in popularity by the day. Players from all around the world are flocking towards the game to give it a try. The fantasy-themed RPG has a massive playground for the players to get lost in. It has a huge amount of resources to collect and craft new items. It has a rich and diverse questline that immerses the player into the game. The latest Genshin Impact Update has brought a whole new array of things to the game. One of the quests that the players have been curious about is the Genshin Impact Fishing For Jade quest.

Genshin Impact Fishing For Jade Quest

In the patch notes for the Genshin Impact 1.2, the players were notified about a lot of new content coming to the game. A whole new expansion called Dragonspine was added to the game in this update. Genshin Impact 1.2 update is big in size compared to the whole game’s size. This update has added some new quests and also mentioned the quests that are coming soon. There is a new World Quest called Return of the Jade Chamber in the game and the Fishing For Jade Story Quest is coming soon in the game. Genshin Impact will notify the players when this quest will be ready to play in the game. Here are all the other story and world quests that have been added in the Genshin Impact Update:

Story Quests:

Albedo's Story Quest "Princeps Cretaceus Chapter: Act I"

Ganyu's Story Quest "Sinae Unicornis Chapter: Act I" will be available at a later date.

World Quests:

In the Mountains

The Festering Fang

The Great Mountain Survey

A Land Entombed

Lost in the Snow

Ah, Fresh Meat!

Return of the Jade Chamber

Genshin Impact Noctilucous Jade

The Noctilucous Jade is a Local Specialty Material item found in the world of Genshin Impact. It is a rare mineral with luminous properties in the dark. The Noctilucous Jade is assumed to be a gemstone mutation. It has mutated with the interaction of the gemstone and the flourishing elements of the world. There are two ways to obtain Noctilucous Jade. Players can find this mineral in the caves of Liyue or they can find it in the Mingyun Village. The Noctilucous Jade can also be used for the ascension of a character called Beidou. Noctilucous Jade is one of the items that players should farm.

