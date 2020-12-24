Genshin Impact Dragonspine: How To Break Ice In Dragonspine? Know All About It Here

Genshin Impact takes place in the fantasy world of Teyvat, which is home to seven distinct nations, each of which is tied to an element and ruled by a god associated with it. The story follows a twin, referred to as the Traveler, who has travelled across many worlds with their twin but has become separated from them by an unknown god in Teyvat. The Traveler travels across Teyvat in search of the lost sibling with their companion Paimon and becomes involved in the affairs of the other nations, gods, and the world.

How to Break Ice in Dragonspine

For breaking the ice in the Dragonspine region, the very first thing that you will have to do is locate a new type of red rock/crystal called Scarlet Quartz. This is one of the many new items that is introduced in the 1.2 update. Now after you end up breaking this, you will receive a buff when you pick up a shard of it. This buff will give you the ability to break the ice.

One thing to keep in mind is that this buff is only going to be active for a limited amount of time. So you will have to find Scarlet Quartz next to the ice you are trying to break in order to reach it in time to smash it.

Genshin Impact 1.2 Update

Repeat a Domain without having to leave and re-enter: In Version 1.2, Travelers will be able to choose to repeat a Domain challenge from inside the Domain. No more leaving and re-entering.

Missing out on Domain and Ley Line blossom drops: The developers have improved the Domain and Ley Line Outcrop rewards system. From Version 1.2, you won't have to collect the drops yourself because they'll be added straight to your Inventory.

Dialogue auto-play option: An auto-play option for dialogue will be added in Version 1.2.

When the Auto option is selected, a dialogue will automatically progress to the next line once the current line's audio finishes playing. When dialogue options appear, it will pause to allow Travelers to respond, then continue to auto-play as before.

View dialogue for quests I have already completed: Version 1.2 adds the Travel Log section to the Archive. All dialogue (text and audio) from previously completed Archon Quests and Story Quests will appear here.

This way, Travelers can re-read and playback the dialogue from completed quests.

Progress interrupted when a player quits the game: Travelers are free to leave Co-Op Domains at any time without interrupting the battle for other Travelers.

Also, during Co-Op sessions, the host will be able to disband the Co-Op Team just by returning to Single Player Mode.

After the team is disbanded, Travelers' own game progress will be restored.

New rewards: Travelers will be rewarded with 1 Acquaint Fate each time they ascend a character at level 20, 50, or 70.

And for any previous characters that Travelers have ascended, you can claim the Acquaint Fate rewards from the Ascension Materials Preview screen

