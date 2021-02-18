Genshin Impact Fishing Jiangxue: Who Is This Mysterious Fisherman In Genshin Impact?

Fishing Jiangxue in Genshin Impact is a commission type quest and the quest describes that this character known as Jiangxue is fishing by himself, but it seems like he's waiting for something to happen. The players will have to find out what he is waiting for as he clearly knows a lot. Continue reading to find out more about this quest.

Genshin Impact Fishing Jiangxue

During one of the quests in Genshin Impact, the players will come across a mysterious fisherman who will need to be protected against hordes of monsters. As he is very carefree and disregards his own safety, this quest might be a little tough. After the fight with the monsters, a ruin hunter or ruin guard shows up. Now the ruin guard will tell you to turn around and close your eyes, as soon as you do that he will vanish into thin air. All that needs to be done now is to talk to Jiangxue again to complete this commission quest.

Talk to Jiangxue

Defeat opponents (2 Rock Shield Hilichurl Guards, 1 Hilichurl Berserker, and 1 Dendro Samachurl)

Defeat opponents (2 Wooden Shield Mitachurls and 1 Hydro Samachurl)

Defeat opponents (1 Ruin Hunter)

Technically this Ruin Hunter is invulnerable, and you have to wait for Jiangxue to defeat it for you

Talk to Jiangxue

Notes This commission is one of the requirements for the Wonders of the World Achievement "A Nourishing Friendship," alongside Yanxiao's Dilemma.

Rewards This commission grants the following AR-dependent rewards upon completion:



