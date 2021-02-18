Hearthstone Expansion 2021: What's New In The Upcoming Hearthstone Expansion?

Blizzard Entertainment is set to reveal a number of details around what is set to arrive for its upcoming Hearthstone expansion, which will fast-paced strategy card game. The details will be announced at its annual gaming BlizzCon event which will also carry other important announcements from the developers.

Also Read | Destiny 2 Beyond Light Season 13: How To Get The Cabal Gold?

New Hearthstone Expansion teaser

The video game developer hasn't provided enough details about the new theme for the upcoming Hearthstone expansion. There have been numerous speculations online around what content would be added to the expansion; however, Blizzard hasn't offered any confirmation on that as of now. With rumours circulating online, the gaming company has been using all the interest and hype to promote its annual event. The BlizzCon 2021 event will be held online and it has been called Blizzconline. Ahead of the online event, Blizzard has also released a new Hearthstone teaser for the fans. You can watch the New Hearthstone Expansion teaser below.

Also Read | Valheim Sunken Crypt: How To Unlock The Sunken Crypts? Where To Get The Swamp Key?

Blizzard Entertainment is also expected to roll out various patch updates in the future once the content updates for new expansion goes live. The gaming company has recently rolled out a new patch update which has introduced a new battle pass for Hearthstone players. Unfortunately, players have been experiencing a bunch of issues with the new battle pass involving the rewards model.

Also Read | Fortnite 15.40 Patch Notes Bring Back Air Royale And Floor Is Lava LTMs

Gaming fans can expect Blizzard to make announcements on a number of other popular titles such as the Overwatch 2, World of Warcraft, Diablo Immortal, and Diablo IV. The online event is set to kick off on February 19 at 2 PM PT. Hearthstone‘s panel is scheduled to begin at around 11:10 PM PT the same day.

The Opening Ceremony of the event is scheduled to go live at 2:00 PM PT, and the Hearthstone Deep Dive will begin an hour later at 3:00 PM PT. You can catch the entire event for free by heading over to Blizzard's BlizzCon website. The show will also be available on the official Hearthstone YouTube and Twitch channels.

Hearthstone is now available on Windows PC, Android, and iOS platforms.

Also Read | How To Run Up The Dam In Warzone When The Final Circle Starts To Close In?

Image credits: Play Hearthstone website