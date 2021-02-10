Genshin Impact Free 4 Star Characters: Complete The Stand By Me Event To Get The Chance

The latest update in Genshin Impact is the 1.3 update and Mihoyo has added more content to the game with it. The update is known as “All That Glitters” and it was released on 3rd February. This introduces a new character, new events, a new boss, and a method for obtaining a free 4-star character along with a lot of free Primogems.

Genshin Impact Free 4 Star Characters

The free characters that can be obtained in this update are not brand new characters. miHoYo is giving the players a chance to choose from Xiangling, Xinyan, Beidou, Ningguang, Xingqiu and Chongyun. All the players who complete the special event of "Stand by Me" will be allowed to choose from these. Besides this, there will be other events and minigames like the ones mentioned below:

Lantern Rite event The highlight of this event will be Lantern Rite and it will be divided into several stages. Event-specific currencies will be awarded to those who complete these stages. These currencies can be used in the event-specific shop to exchange for Character Ascension fragments, Experience books, Mora, or the Dust of Azoth (new material).

Theater Mechanicus There will be a new tower defence minigame. Players will be able to craft, place, and upgrade different towers with different elements and mechanics along a path



Genshin Impact Update

I. New Character 5-Star Character "Vigilant Yaksha" Xiao (Anemo) Vision: Anemo Weapon: Polearm A yaksha Adeptus who defends Liyue. Also heralded as the "Conqueror of Demons" and "Vigilant Yaksha." Elemental Skill "Lemniscatic Wing Cycling": Xiao instantly lunges forward, dealing DMG to enemies in his path. This maneuver can also be executed in mid-air. Elemental Burst "Bane of All Evil": Xiao dons the Yaksha's Mask, giving him enhanced abilities at the cost of draining his health: He deals increased DMG, attacks are converted to Anemo DMG, and his jumping ability is greatly increased. During the event wish "Invitation to Mundane Life," from after the Version 1.3 update to 2021/02/17 15:59:59, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Vigilant Yaksha" Xiao (Anemo) and the 4-star characters "Kätzlein Cocktail" Diona (Cryo), "Uncrowned Lord of the Ocean" Beidou (Electro), and "Blazing Riff" Xinyan (Pyro) will have their Wish drop rates greatly increased!

II. Rate-Boosted Characters 5-Star Character "Driving Thunder" Keqing (Electro) Vision: Electro Weapon: Sword The Yuheng of the Liyue Qixing. Keqing has much to say about Rex Lapis' unilateral approach to policymaking in Liyue — but in truth, gods admire skeptics such as her quite a lot. During the event wish "Dance of Lanterns," from 2021/02/17 18:00:00 – 2021/03/02 15:59:59, the 5-star character "Driving Thunder" Keqing (Electro) and the 4-star characters "Eclipsing Star" Ningguang (Geo), "Trial by Fire" Bennett (Pyro), and "Shining Idol" Barbara (Hydro) will have their Wish drop rates greatly increased!

III. New Equipment Primordial Jade Cutter (5-Star Sword) A ceremonial sword masterfully carved from pure jade. There almost seems to be an audible sigh in the wind as it is swung. *During the event wish "Epitome Invocation," from after the Version 1.3 update to 2021/02/23 15:59:59, the event-exclusive 5-star sword Primordial Jade Cutter and the 5-star polearm Primordial Jade Winged-Spear will have their Wish drop rates greatly increased! Staff of Homa (5-Star Polearm) A "firewood staff" that was once used in ancient and long-lost rituals. Lithic Spear (4-Star Polearm) A spear forged from the rocks of the Guyun Stone Forest. Its hardness knows no equal. Lithic Blade (4-Star Claymore) A greatsword carved and chiseled from the very bedrock of Liyue. Staff of Homa (Polearm), Lithic Spear (Polearm), and Lithic Blade (Claymore) will appear in future event wishes.



