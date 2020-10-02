Genshin Impact Spyware Rumour Addressed By Developer Company

Genshin Impact had recently released in the last week on September and has already found itself in the middle of a controversy. The free-to-play game has been all the rage recently but some users on the internet alleged that the game is a spyware program which is disguised as a game. The game has been accused of stealing personal data. However, the company has denied any such claims in a Reddit post. The excerps from the post have been listed below -

Genshin Impact developer company addresses spyware rumour

We had previously received feedback from some players that when opening Genshin Impact client on PC, the game's anti-cheat program would automatically run in the background, and that the anti-cheat program would continue to run after exiting or uninstalling the game. This issue has now been resolved. The game's anti-cheat program will immediately end once the game client is closed or uninstalled. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by this issue. We will do our utmost to prevent such issues from occurring again in the future, and will continue optimizing our workflow to bring the highest-quality gaming experience possible to all of our Travelers.

Image courtesy - Genshin Impact official Reddit

The rumours about Genshin Impact being spyware started doing the rounds on the internet when some users noticed the game would run in the background even after shutting it down or uninstalling it. Whereas, the anti-cheat system implemented with Genshin Impact asks permission for Kernel-level access to a user's system. Though this is similar to Valorant's anti-cheating system, Genshin Impact's background runs even after uninstalling became a matter of grave concern to many internet users.

Chinese game news portal 'Game Watch Impress' reached out to miHoYo, who denied all the claims made against them about stating that they ran their own survey on September 28 which revealed that the data read by the anti-cheat software does not get saved or uploaded anywhere. Whereas, the company also claims that the anti-cheat background run did not appear for PS4 or mobile users. While the company has come forward and apologised for any issues caused to the players, in a time where digital privacy is a matter of great concern, not making any changes in the anti-cheat system even after getting called out raises some eyebrows.

