Genshin Impact: How To Enter The Ruin & Search For Strange Jade Plates

Launched on September 28, 2020, the free-to-play Genshin Impact revolves around an original story. The game is full of many OP characters to choose from to make up a party of four. With a unique take at the Battle Pass system, characters used and unlocking Multiplayer mode, this MMORPG has taken gaming to another level. And now, many players are wondering about a challenging mission to find Strange Jade Plates on various ruins in the gacha-based game. If you have been wondering about how to enter the Ruin and search for Strange Jade, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to enter the Ruin and search for Strange Jade?

A challenge in Genshin Impact asks players to find Strange Jade Plates located in various Ruins of the game. The mission is quite challenging as it is hard to find out each location of the game and get these plates. This new mission is the second part of the Treasure Lost, Treasure Found quest, all you have to do is find all the locations and discover Jade Plates there. In this case, the first one is marked on the map, and it is easy to find. Here are locations of all the other ruins that you would have to find in the MMRPG game.

Strange Jade Plates Locations in Genshin Impact

Strange Jade Plates Location 2

As you can see in the map above, the location of the second to find Strange Jade Plates can be spotted atop a cliff-like area near the water. To precise, this location can be discovered near the fast travel point.

Strange Jade Plates Location 3

Once you see the location on the map, it is easy to find the 3rd ruin to find Strange Jade Plates in Genshin Impact. The ruin is present at a short distance from the 2nd ruin to the North East of the nearby dungeon entrance.

Strange Jade Plates Location 4

This ruin location can be found quite close to the original ruins. This means you will be able to find Strange Jade Plates right where you found one of the Ancient Stone Tablets in the first part of the Treasure Lost, Treasure Found quest.

Strange Jade Plates Final Ruin Location

Finding out the Final Ruin Location is quite tricky. This ruin is located near the large pool of water. However, make sure you know that you visit this location at the last. Nevertheless, when you interact with it, Paimon says the mechanism would not activate as it requires a different approach. So, you will need all the 4 Jade Plates, and then Researcher Soraya will ask you to locate the final ruin. Once you are here, defeat the three large enemies to reveal the entrance.

