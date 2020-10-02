Genshin Impact All Anemoculus Locations: Find All 65 Locations Here

Genshin Impact developed by miHoYo is undoubtedly one of the most popular newly launched games. The free-to-play game has several innovative interfaces which not only intrigue a player, but it also gets them hooked with a good storyline. With so many challenges and in-game missions, the MMORPG game is full of thrilling adventures. However, recently players are wondering about "Genshin Impact all Anemoculus locations". If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | Genshin Impact: How to enter the ruin & search for Strange Jade Plates

What is Anemoculus in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact is full of mysterious items and powerful characters, however, Anemoculus in Genshin Impact is one of the most essential items in the game. Anemoculus is offered to the Statue of the Seven for some incredible rewards. The in-game description of this item reveals its importance. It says: "A substance that has accumulated intense Anemo energy. Offer it to the Statue and help reinstate the power it has lost over the years."

Also Read | Genshin Impact: How to get & use Stardust in the MMRPG game? Know details

The Anemoculus items are essential and collecting them helps a player to permanently increase the stamina of the character. Meaning, this item enhances various abilities like flying, running, swimming, and climbing. Having good stamina in the game will help you to avoid dying. As you will be able to spot a thin yellow bar to the right of your character, that is your stamina count and it falls gradually when you perform physical tasks like swimming and others in the MMORPG game.

Also Read | Genshin Impact: How to get & use Star Glitters in the MMRPG game? Know details

Genshin Impact all Anemoculus locations

Image ~ miHoYo.com

Image ~ StarKShine YouTube

These are all 65 Anemoculus locations in Genshin Impact. There are different types of Anemoculus, so marking each location on your Genshin Impact map will help you find them easily without missing any locations on your voyage. Some Anemoculus are simple to get and require you to run over to them and jump, however, others are quite complicated to obtain and requires a certain element based characters to collect them. Also, make sure you are going on this quest with full stamina, as you will be required to climb, swim and do other tasks.

Promo Image ~ Genshin Impact Twitter

Also Read | Is Genshin Impact coming to Xbox? Know what the developer has to say