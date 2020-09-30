Genshin Impact Guide: What Are Genesis Crystals And Other Currencies In Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact is one of the most famous developing fantasy open-world RPGs. The game is accessible to play on PS4, iOS, Android, and PC. As this is an RPG, each choice that the players make has an alternate result. A few choices have ideal results, and some don't. Genshin Impact is a point by point game and players that comprehend these subtleties can make some enormous steps in the game. One of these subtleties is Genshin Impact Genesis Crystals.

Genshin Impact Genesis Crystals

Genesis Crystals are a special type of Currency in the game of Genshin Impact. Genesis Crystals can only be obtained with the help of in-app purchases. This currency can then be converted into Primogems with a 1:1 ratio. Check out the table below for Genesis Crystals' price and amount of crystals that can be obtained to help draw comparisons.

Crystals Price Extras Total Crystals Per dollar 60 $0.99 0 60 60 300 $4.99 30 330 66 980 $14.99 110 1090 72.667 1,980 $29.99 260 2,240 74.667 3,280 $49.99 600 3,880 77.6 6,480 $99.99 1600 8,080 80.8

Genshin Impact Primogems

Primogems are the premium currency of Genshin Impact. Primogems are used for the refilling of Original Resin, Intertwined Fate, or Acquainted Fate. Having Primogems in Genshin Impact really helps the player to level up their character faster and make some real strides in the progress of the game. Primogems can be obtained by purchasing the Monthly card or the Battle Pass for $5. Monthly Card provides the players with 3000 Primogems and the Battle Pass provides the player with 1480 Primogems. There are many ways to obtain Primogems without making in-app purchases. Here is a list of ways the player can obtain Primogems in the game:

Commissions

Spiral Abyss

Events

Quests

Adventure Handbook

Looting Chests

Genshin Impact Mora

Mora is the main currency used in Genshin Impact. Mora is used for buying various items in the world of Genshin Impact. Mora is a crucial part of Genshin Impact. One of the loading tips of the game says, ''It's a catalyst of sorts, in that is a medium for physical transformation. That is why so many things can only be accomplished through the use of Mora". Mora is heavily used in Tevyat and is accepted by all sellers. No other currency stands in value against Mora.

