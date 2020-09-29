Genshin Impact Guide: How To Choose A Gift For Lisa? Here's A Complete Guide

Genshin Impact is one of the popular growing Fantasy open-world RPGs. The game is available to play on PS4, iOS, Android, and PC. As this is an RPG, every decision that the players make has a different outcome. Players have been wondering the outcomes for one such situation so that they do not mess things up for themselves. The question on the players' minds here is, what gift to choose for Lisa?

Choose a gift for Lisa Genshin Impact

Players come across a quest called ‘Troublesome Work’ while playing the game. This quest is seen in the library. In the quest, the player needs to track down Lisa’s book that she has rented but hasn’t been returned to the library yet. The players will reach a store while trying to locate the missing book. When the players reach the store, they are hinted by Lisa to buy her a gift. Every gift choice has a different outcome, so the players need to be sure while choosing a gift for Lisa to ensure the most ideal circumstances. Here is a guide of ideal Gift choices and possible outcomes:

Bloomers: Lisa says that she would use the bloomers as pajamas and sighs, Lisa does not like this choice

Ragged Old Scroll: Lisa calls the ragged old scroll a treasure and a piece of art. Lisa is very happy with this gift choice

After this, the players will be asked to select a consumable for Lisa. Players should jump at the first two options provided to them and ask the Chef what Lisa’s preferences are. The Chef will let the players know that Lisa has a preference for a vegetarian style of food.

Radish Veggie Soup: The fact that Lisa likes vegetarian style and not too fond of salads, this may be the best choice. Lisa calls the soup a fine choice and is pleasantly surprised.

Satisfying Salad: Lisa is not too fond of salads. She calls the salad a bit bland and is not too happy with the choice.

After buying a gift and consumable, the last thing to buy for Lisa is a flower. Buying a flower would complete the romantic gesture by the player. Again, the player will be presented with two options and they shouldn’t jump right at them. They should head over to Flora and ask what Lisa’s preferences in flowers are. Players need to speak to Donna first and she will direct them to Flora. Flora is not available at night time so the players will have to change the time or wait for daybreak.

Cecilia: Lisa loves Cecilias. She tells the player that the only way this choice would’ve been better is if they chose for it themselves, before talking to Donna or Flora. The players can also opt directly for Cecilia before talking to Donna or Flora for a better outcome.

Promo image source: Paimon Twitter handle