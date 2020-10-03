Genshin Impact: How To Solve Geo Statues Puzzle In The Game?

The Genshin Impact game features a number of quests and one of those quests will bring players to some statues which are regarded as Geo Statues. The Geo Statues point towards a collectable reward where players have to solve a puzzle. The puzzle by default is a confusing one which can leave some scratching their heads. Read below to know how to solve the Genshin Impact Geo Statue puzzle -

Genshin Impact Geo Statue puzzle

Players need to get to the top of the highest mountain of the Qingce Village in the game. The Geo Statues are located at the south of the Wuhang Hill. Once a player reaches the position they have to light up the correct statue which allows them to collect fragments.

Unlocking the correct statue unlocks the second part of the quest. The tricky part is to find which statue is the correct one. It is actually quite easy. The character needs to stand in the middle of the statues in order to unlock a clue. All of these clues hint at the statue's directions. The four clues for the correct four clues to get to Geo Statues are listed below -

the wind-swept ruin the snow-capped peak the adepti’s abode the city of Liyue

Image courtesy - Still from Genshin Impact Twitter

Using the correct clues will allow players to pick out the correct four statues out of the eight. After interacting with the four statues, players need to head to the area covered in bamboos nearby which has glowing crystals. Walking to the centre of the crystals will prompt an 'incomplete writing' quest details. The second part of the pule starts here. The clues for the correct statues are as follows -

south-east

north

south-east

north-west

north-east

south-west

Interact with the first statue, then head to the second one. Interact with the second statue then head towards north-east and south-west. The second chest will open there. Continue using the same pattern to unlock all the statues and the Geo Statue puzzle will be unlocked then. The complicated puzzle depends upon the players to find the right statue or else the puzzle won't get solved.

