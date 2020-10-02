Genshin Impact: Where To Find Mist Flower Corolla In The MMORPG Game?

Genshin Impact is a game full of surprises, adventures and something new to look forward to. In a short span of time, the game has received a lot of popularity because of its innovative interface which not only intrigues a player, but it also gets them hooked with a good storyline. The free-to-play game has distinct varieties of resources such as plants, one of which is the Mist Flower Corolla.

This plant is one of the most essential resources in the game. This is the reason why many players are wondering about "where to find Mist Flower Corolla in Genshin Impact?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | Genshin Impact: How To Enter The Ruin & Search For Strange Jade Plates

Where to find Mist Flower Corolla in Genshin Impact?

The Mist Flower Corolla in Genshin Impact is an icy plant which grows anywhere it could. However, this resourceful plant can be found near bodies of water in the game. Nevertheless, a player must stay alert before going near to the Mist Flower Corolla as it has some sort of mysterious cold damage.

Also, at first, you would not be able to harvest the plant without knowing a simple trick. To harvest the Mist Flower Corolla in Genshin Impact, you need to hit the flower with a Pyro ability to cut it out, and only then will you be able to add it to your inventory.

Also Read | Genshin Impact: How to get & use Stardust in the MMRPG game? Know details

Genshin Impact Mist Flower Corolla location

Image ~ Genshin-impact-map.appsample.com/

Also Read | Genshin Impact: How to get & use Star Glitters in the MMRPG game? Know details

However, to complete this quest to find out the Mist Flower Corolla in Genshin Impact, there are several places that you will have to visit, as marked in the map given above. Dawn Winery in the southwest of Mondstadt is one of the best places to harvest these plants.

In this area, you will several items such as wine, plenty of ice creatures and ice plants such as the Mist Flower Corolla. To spot the Mist Flowers go to the banks of the lakes and rivers in this area. However, it is quite advisable that you should also collect other items so that you do not have to visit these places again for some other quests.

Promo Image ~ Genshin Impact Twitter

Also Read | Is Genshin Impact coming to Xbox? Know what the developer has to say