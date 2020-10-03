Genshin Impact: Complete Guide To Finish The New Chiu Of Guyun Quest

Genshin Impact is a popular gacha-based open-world video game which has been developed and published by miHoYo. The game has been getting a lot of popularity recently and the players want to know about its challenges. Its latest, Secret Pirate lost treasure, has been one of the most talked-about topics amongst the gaming community. Read more to know about Genshin Impact’s Secret Pirate lost treasure.

Genshin Impact the Chiu of Guyun Quest

To start this quest, the players will need to search the Yan’er wishes in order to discover the origin of Chi in the land. The players can also expect a Ruin Hunter who resides inside so be prepared for a battle. It will guide the players to the northwest of the player’s position at Yan’er. This location should also be highlighted on your map as soon as you start this the Chiu of Guyun quest. After this, the players will need to find some statues near the large, orange crystals jetting out of the ground. The next task requires the players to go on the north side of Qingce Village.

The players will be able to spot some of the locals who will give you a lot of information about the stone. The villagers will recommend you to talk with Granny Ruoxin about the same. Well if you are wondering where to find this Granny Ruoxin, don’t worry we have got you covered. She can be spotted just next to the waypoint shrine at the centre of the village. This granny will then give you the location of all the fragments that are located through Genshin Impact’s map. Here are the locations for all the fragments.

Located in Qingce Village

Located between Qingce Village and Wuwang hill

Located above, towards the North-Eastern side of Qingce Village

Follow the locations given in order to complete Genshin Impact’s the Chiu of Guyun quest. The location points out three different fragment locations. Players will need to reach Qingce Village in order to complete this quest. After the challenge, the players will get a set of items in a chest. Getting this new quest to the game has certainly managed to create some hype around the game.

Genshin Impact Character tier list

S Tier

Keqing

Diluc

Venti

Qiqi

Mona

Jean

A Tier

Klee

Chongyun

Barbara

Fischl

Razor

Xiangling

B Tier

Protagonist

Ningguang

Xingqiu

Sucrose

Lisa

Noelle

C Tier

Bennett

Amber

Beidou

Kaeya

