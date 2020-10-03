Genshin Impact: Where To Find Crystal Chunks In MMORPG Game?

Genshin Impact has become one of the most popular newly launched MMORPG games. Developed by miHoYo, the free-to-play game was launched on September 28 with an original story. The battle game has a unique take at the Battle Pass system, many intriguing characters and a completely different policy for unlocking Multiplayer mode. Apart from this, Genshin Impact is full of items, plants, materials and powers that provide users with challenging consequences worth their time. And now, many players are wondering about "where to find Crystal Chunks in Genshin Impact?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know:

Also Read | Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss: What are the Ley Line Disorder in the Abyss Corridor & Spire

Where to find Crystal Chunks in Genshin Impact?

Crystal Chunks are amongst the most essential materials found in the game. It comes with a 2-day respawn duration and are much like Iron ore. To claim the minerals that are inside, players need to smash them as they appear in nodes. The appearance of these chunks are distinct, a glowing blue gem sits atop a small cluster of stones and rocks.

Also Read | Genshin Impact: Where To Find Mist Flower Corolla In The MMORPG Game?

However, to acquire them, players will have to put in some extra effort as they take quite a lot of time to be destroyed. Nevertheless, you can claim the Crystal Chunks as soon as the Crystal Chunks in Gensgin Impact are destroyed. So, before you start farming for Crystal Chunks, you need to be aware of all the locations you can find them.

Also Read | Genshin Impact: How To Enter The Ruin & Search For Strange Jade Plates

Location of Crystal Chunks in Genshin Impact

Image ~ Genshin-impact-map.appsample.com/

Crystal Chunks are rare farming materials and to find them you need to travel to Minlin. This location is quite far to the West of the starting area. To reach Genshin Impact Crystal Chunks location, go to the base of Mt. Aozang. There you will have to go from the river that leads into a large cavern type structure with a lake inside. Now, head to the lake and you will see the Crystal Chunk nodes surrounding the water.

Make sure you know that this location is a level 25-30+ area at World Level 0. If your level is lesser than mentioned it can difficult for you to farm for Crystal Chunks in Genshin Impact. To reach the Minlin area you need to head South West from Windwail Highland to Bishui Plain. Then West from Bishui Plain to Minlin. Follow the above-given map once you reach the location.

Promo Image ~ Genshin Impact Twitter

Also Read | Genshin Impact: How to get & use Stardust in the MMORPG game? Know details