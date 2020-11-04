Genshin Impact Step-by Step Guide: How To Get Under Sal Terrae's Seal?

Genshin Impact is a popular gacha-based open-world video game which has been developed and published by miHoYo. The game has been the talk of the town since the makers released some additional tasks like getting the Sal Terrae Seal. This has gained a lot of popularity amongst the gaming community. Read more to know about Genshin Impact Sal Terrae seal.

How to get under Sal Terrae's Seal?

A huge number of players have been asking a number of questions about Genshin Impact. They want to know answers to questions like How To Get Under Sal Terrae's Seal. The answer to this question can be found by looking at the number of videos shared by popular streamers online. But if you still have not been able to figure it out yourself, don’t worry. We have got you covered witha step-by-step guide that answers your questions like How To Get Under Sal Terrae's Seal. So let’s take a deep dive into the Genshin Impact Sat terrae seal. Read more to know about Genshin Impact.

First, reach Sal Terrae Waypoint

Make your way to the eastern side of the seal

The players will then need to climb the rocks and start moving through the fake mountain

The players can even try using the Main Character’s Geo ability to glitch through the crack in the ground

All the players need to do is scale the wall and make their way underneath Sal Terrae

Check for all the loots and chests for the item you’re looking for.

More about Genshin Impact

A number of popular news houses like IGN and Games Rant recently reported that MiHoYo's producer and CEO, Hugh Tsai has spoken about the future of his game. He said that Genshin Impact 1.1 update will take modify the game's Liyue story. Along with that, the overall gaming experience will also be improved. He also said that a second Genshin Impact update, 1.2 called Dragonspine will bring a major map expansion for the first time ever. After that, a third update will also be released for the Lantern Rite Festival event. The players will be getting all this new content with the new 1.1 updates that are expected to be released by November 11th. It is also said that the 1.11 update will expand on the continent and characters already present there. When asked by IGN about what comes after the update, Tsai revealed that they are trying to release more content to continue the game's story for upcoming years.

Genshin IMpact tier list

S Tier

Keqing

Diluc

Venti

Qiqi

Mona

Jean

A Tier

Klee

Chongyun

Barbara

Fischl

Razor

Xiangling

B Tier

Protagonist

Ningguang

Xingqiu

Sucrose

Lisa

Noelle

C Tier

Protagonist

Bennett

Amber

Beidou

Kaeya

