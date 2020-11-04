Genshin Impact Hidden Palace Of Guizang Formula Puzzle Solution

Genshin Impact has many quests that ask the players to solve puzzles to progress. One such quest is known as "Hidden Palace of Guizang Formula". According to the game lore, it is said that even though it may seem like a clear pond, the amount of treasures hidden below is enough to drive a person mad. Unfortunately, only a few who can decipher its secrets remain. The required Adventure rank for this quest is 30/35. Continue reading to know how to solve the puzzle at the hiddle palace of guizang.

Genshin Impact Hidden Palace of Guizang Formula

Follow these steps to solve the puzzle:

Players will notice that there are 6 totems that can be activated by using attacks that are based on the Pyro element. These totems need to be activated in the right way for releasing the seal.

Now, as mentioned above, there are also 6 pillars, but 3 of these pillars are actually broken and the rest of the 3 pillars are working are intact.

Players just need to activate the 3 that are in front of the pillars that are working and doing this will require them to have an adventure level 30/35 and the recommended party level is 70. This will make it easy to defeat the enemies that come upon activating each of the pillars.

The dungeon is hard to be cleared on this first try but even finishing the puzzle rewards the players with achievement, so it's totally worth the time.

Genshin Impact download Steps for PC, PS4, iOS and Android

For PC Download and open the PC Client Launcher file. Check "I have read and agree to the Software License Agreement" and select "Install Now". Complete the PC Launcher installation and select "Run Now" to run the launcher. Click "Get Game" to download Genshin Impact's game files. Download the game. Finally, click on the game to start playing.

For PS4 To download Genshin Impact on PlayStation, head over to the PSN store Search for Genshin Impact Hit download and the game will begin downloading. Once downloaded, let it finish the installation. Finally, press on the game icon to start playing.

For iOS and Android Head over to the respective Apple Store and Google Play Store Search for Genshin Impact Click on Install once finished, open the app and the in-game data will start downloading Size would be around 5.5GB so the time it takes will depend on the internet speed. Once finished, you will be able to play the game.



Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Diluc (Pyro, Claymore) Venti (Anemo, Bow) Qiqi (Ice, Sword) Razor (Electro, Claymore) Fischl (Electro, Bow) Keqing (Electro, Sword)

A-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Jean (Anemo, Sword) Xiangling (Pryo, Polearm) Chongyun (Ice, Claymore) Traveler (Anemo, Sword) Xiao (Anemo, Polearm)

B-Tier Characters IN Genshin Impact Mona (Water, Catalyst) Barbara (Water, Catalyst) Ningguang (Geo, Catalyst) Traveler (Geo, Sword) Klee (Pyro, Catalyst) Bennett (Pyro, Sword)

C-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Lisa (Electro, Catalyst) Kaeyta (Ice, Sword) Noelle (Geo, Claymore) Sucrose (Anemo, Catalyst) Xingqiu (Water, Sword) Beidou (Electro, Claymore)

D-Tier Character in Genshin Impact Amber (Pyro, Bow)



