How To Save In Genshin Impact? Does Genshin Impact Auto Save?

Genshin Impact is the latest fully 3D open world RPG that released on September 28. Developed by miYoHo, the video game is available worldwide across the PlayStation 4, PC, Android, and iOS platforms. The free-to-play title allows players to set up a team of the best heroes to take on their foes. However, the gameplay is quite extensive, and it is unlikely that you will complete the entire campaign in one go. So, let us quickly take you through how you can save your game progress in Genshin Impact.

How to save in Genshin Impact manually?

Genshin Impact doesn't allow users to manually save the game from the main menu. This simply means that players don't have the ability to load the video game from a certain point. So, whenever you exit the game during the gameplay, the last in-game progress will be saved on the servers automatically. The lack of manual save feature also prevents users from rerolling a character once it has been unlocked.

Does Genshin Impact auto save?

As mentioned above, Genshin Impact actually comes with an auto-save feature, meaning that all the progress that you have had in the game is saved automatically as it is connected to the live servers. So, you don’t really have to worry about losing your game data as you will always continue from where you had left off. The Genshin Impact auto-save feature works across all platforms.

The game also supports cross-saves between PC and iOS/Android platforms. This means that if you have saved the game on your mobile device, you will be able to continue the campaign on your PC from the exact same point and vice versa. However, the feature is not available on the PS4 as of right now.

Genshin Impact has been released on all major platforms, however, it is currently unavailable on the Xbox One. Game developers have confirmed that they have some plans for next-generation gaming consoles, however, they also revealed that they aren't planning an Xbox One version of the game. The video game is also set to release on Nintendo Switch sometime in the future.

Image credits: PlayStation