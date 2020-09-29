Genshin Impact Guide: More About The Secret Pirate Treasure And How To Solve The Mystery

Genshin Impact is a popular gacha-based open-world video game which has been developed and published by miHoYo. The game has been getting a lot of popularity recently and the players want to know about its challenges. Its latest, Secret Pirate treasure has been one of the most talked-about topics amongst the gaming community. Read more to know about Genshin Impact’s Secret Pirate treasure.

Also Read | How To Get Woven Fiber In Grounded? Where Is Woven Fiber Used?

Also Read | How To Download Genshin Impact? Know All About This Latest Fantasy Game

Genshin Impact Guide to complete the Secret Pirate treasure quest

Genshin Impact’s latest Secret Pirate treasure mystery is certainly keeping the players stuck to their consoles. To start this challenge, you need to reach the city with the lake. There look for the main windmill that will be located in the centre of the city. It will also be guard by 3 armed men. Two will be guarding the entrance of the windmill and the last one for the treasure itself. Kill all the armed men at the entrance and start climbing the windmill. This could be a difficult task as most of your stamina would be lost fighting the guards. Try using high altitude places in the area to glide on the to if stamina is extremely low.

Also Read | Genshin Impact Full Tier List And Best Characters To Start The Game With

There are also a number of wooden platforms that might help you climb the windmill. Open the chest at the top for the next clue to Secret Pirate treasure. As soon as you open the treasure, Paimon will read out the clue. It says, “She doesn’t love him at all. The passion rushing through the clear spring is just a front. When she’s cold and alone, her true heart is revealed”. This clue indicates the players to reach a specific location for the next treasure. The location points out an unknown location just next to Galesong Hill. The players will need to activate all of the pedestals to find the next treasure chest. This chest will give the players a marked location on their map.

Source: Vinsonte Youtube

Follow the location in order to complete Genshin Impact’s Secret Pirate lost treasure quest. The location points out Lost Arcadia. Players will need to the dungeon in order to get the last treasure chest. After completing Secret Pirate lost treasure quest, the players will get a sword as their reward. Getting this new quest to the game has certainly managed to create some hype around the game. Well, here is the complete Genshin Impact guide to complete the Secret Pirate lost treasure quest.

Also Read | How To Play Genshin Impact With Friends? Multiplayer Mode Explained

Also Read | Why Is Genshin Impact Download So Slow? Here Is Everything You Need To Know