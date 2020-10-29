Genshin Impact Guide: How To Delete Mihoyo Account In Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play game with an embedded gacha mechanic system. Players like to reroll in most of the gacha games as it allows them to work towards more favourable outcomes. Players like to delete their old accounts and create new accounts until the gacha mechanic provides them with favourable results. They also look to delete their account when leaving the game for good or if they have made some mistakes and would want to restart with a clean slate. To achieve this, players need to learn how to delete Mihoyo account in Genshin Impact.

How to Delete Mihoyo Account in Genshin Impact?

Gacha mechanics of Genshin Impact make the most determined players opt for rerolls, this is a common practice by players that want to start the game with the best characters and items. To successfully perform a reroll the player will have to delete their old Mihoyo account and create a new one.

Unfortunately for the PS4 users, rerolling is not an option as their Genshin Impact Account is connected to their PSN account, players will have to delete and create a new PSN account in order to reroll which isn’t a viable option as the player will lose all the games and other valuable information from that account. Players can delete and create a new Mihoyo account on the mobile or PC application. Here is how to delete Mihoyo account in Genshin Impact:

Open Gmail

Compose new mail

Address the mail to Genshin Impact Support Team

Genshin Impact support email id is genshin_cm@mihoyo.com, genshin_cs@mihoyo.com

Write mail requesting the support team to delete the Mihoyo account and provide them with the respective Mihoyo account login

The Genshin Impact support team should perform the Mihoyo account delete within 30-60 days.

Genshin Impact Guide to Prosperity

The Genshin Impact Guide to Prosperity is a collectable that helps in the Talent level up of a character. The description of this collectable reads, "Prosperity is the pursuit of the Land of the Earth. Prosperity is the promise made by Liyue to its children: To repay the hard-working labourers with enough gold to brighten up this land." This item is a Talent Level-Up material and the Guide to Prosperity location is in the daily/weekly rotation of the Domain of Forgery also known as Cecilia Garden or Forsaken Rift.

The craft of Alchemy is required to use this collectable. The Guide to Prosperity helps the leveling up of these three characters in Genshin Impact:

Qiqi

Keqing

Ningguang

