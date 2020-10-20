Genshin Impact Guide: Get To Know The Elementals & Genshin Impact Dendro Characters

Genshin Impact is one of the up and coming fantasy open-world RPG. It is a free-to-play game, which makes it enticing for the players to download and play the game. The game is accessible to play on PS4, iOS, Android, and PC. It lives up to the RPG nature of the game.

Genshin Impact has a vast roster of characters that have their own individual elemental powers. These characters can be unlocked by the player and can be equipped while free-roaming or before starting a quest in the game. The Genshin Impact characters players are intrigued about are the Dendro Characters.

Genshin Impact Dendro Characters

The Archons bestow some of their elemental power to mortals in the form of Visions. Visions are similar in appearance to glass pendant orbs, they allow the wielders to focus their mental energy so that they can use the elemental powers of the Archon that blessed them. Once given this power, the wielders are called "Allogenes".

There are seven powers that exist to discover in Teyvat, each with their respective Archons and their own region/city that worships said Archon.

Anemo: Wind

Geo: Earth

Electro: Lightning

Dendro: Nature

Hydro: Water

Pyro: Fire

Cryo: Frost

There is no character in the game with the Dendro Vision at the moment. Enemies and mobs of the game use Dendro powers sometimes. There’s one character yet to come that wields the Dendro elemental power. Baizhu is a Dendro character that has been announced and is going to appear in Genshin Impact quite soon.

Cecilia Garden Genshin Impact

Cecilia Garden can be found near Wolvendom in Mondstadt. Cecilia Garden is also an Abyssal Domain. Clearing this domain rewards the players with Weapon Ascension Materials which help in ascending weapons and also increasing stats and max level. Players need these added benefits to progress faster in the game. To get these benefits the players will have to unlock Cecilia Garden. Here’s how you can unlock Cecilia Garden in Genshin Impact:

Firstly the players need to head to Wolvendom in Mondstadt

The players need to guide 4 wandering spirits to their shrines to unlock Cecilia Garden

Once they find the location, the first spirit can be found near a group of enemies right beside the cliff

The second spirit is also close by and is surrounded by a forcefield, players can either jump inside from the top through a raised platform or use a wind skill to break the forcefield.

The third Spirit can be rescued by breaking down a pile of rocks near the pillar in that area.

For the fourth spirit, the player will have to move away from the pillars and go towards the cliff on the right.

They have to follow the walls of the cliff until they find a pile of cracked rocks.

Upon finding them, the players will have to use an earth character to use an earth skill to break that pile of rocks and free the fourth spirit.

After finishing all four, the player has to use their wind skill again on the central shrine.

This will raise a domain from the floor, players can access this dome to get their Weapon Ascension Materials.

And that’s how you unlock the Abyssal Domain in Cecilia Garden and acquire the Weapon Ascension Materials. This can really help the player in speeding up their progress in the game and all in all, it is fun area to unlock.

