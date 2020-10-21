Genshin Impact Guide - Get To Know The Best Genshin Impact Catalysts Here

Catalysts are very useful in Genshin Impact. Only certain mages can perform catalysts. Catalysts are spells that turn into mystic artifacts or tomes. These are absolutely destructive weapons that a player gets to wield. Catalysts can only be performed by magic wielders, irrespective of their elemental powers. Catalysts are a form of ranged attacks. Players have been wondering about the best catalysts in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Catalysts

Until now, only certain characters have been able to perform catalysts. Here is a list of all the characters in Genshin Impact that can perform Catalysts:

Klee: 5-star, Pyro

Mona: 5-star, Hydro

Barbara: 4-star, Hydro

Lisa: 4-star, Electro

Ninguang: 4-star, Geo

Sucrose: 4-star, Anemo

Genshin Impact Best Catalysts

Here are some of the best Genshin Impact Catalysts:

Blackcliff Amulet 4-star: Defeating an enemy increases the next Elemental Burst's DMG by 24%. Lasts for 30s. Max 3 stacks.

Solar Pearl 4-star: Normal Attack hits increase Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG by 20% for 6s. Likewise, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst hits increase Normal Attack DMG by 20% for 6s.

Mappa Mare 4-star can be forged: Triggering an Elemental reaction grants an 8% Elemental DMG Bonus for 10s. Max 2 stacks.

Favonious Codex 4-star: CRIT hits have a 60% chance to generate a small number of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12s.

Royal Grimoire 4-star: Upon damaging an opponent, increases CRIT Rate by 8%. Max 5 stacks. A CRIT hit removes all stacks.

Prototype Malice: 4-star, can be forged: Using an Elemental Burst regenerates 4 Energy every 2s for 6s. Additionally, all party members will regenerate 4% HP every 2s for this duration.

Sacrificial Fragments 4-star, can be forged: After dealing damage to an enemy with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every 30s.

Eye of Perception 4-star: Normal and Charged Attacks have a 50% chance to fire a Bolt of Perception, dealing 240% ATK as DMG. This bolt can bounce between enemies a maximum of 4 times. This effect can occur once every 12s.

Wine and Song 4-star: For every character in the party who hails from Mondstadt, the character who equips this weapon gains an 8% ATK increase and a 3% Movement SPD increase.

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds 5-star: Increases Movement SPD by 10%. When in battle, gain an 8% Elemental DMG Bonus every 4s. Max 4 stacks. Lasts until the character falls or leaves combat.

Skyward Atlas 5-star: Increases Elemental DMG Bonus by 12%. Normal Attack hits have a 50% chance to earn the favour of the clouds. which actively seek out nearby enemies to attack for 15s, dealing 160% ATK DMG. Can only occur once every 30s.

The Widsmith 4-star: When a character takes the field, they will gain a random theme song for 10s. This can only occur once every 30s. Recitative: ATK is increased by 60%. Aria: Increases all Elemental DMG by 48%. Interlude: Elemental Mastery is increased by 240.

Promo Image source: Paimon Twitter Handle