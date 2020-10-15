Genshin Impact Guide: Learn More About Aether In Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has a beautiful story written around two twins. One of the twins is lost at the start of the game depending on which character the player chooses to play as. The entire game has one sibling trying to desperately find the other. Characters have been developed really well which helps the story become more interesting. Read on to know more about Aether in Genshin Impact.

Aether in Genshin Impact

Aether is the male protagonist of the story. Players can choose between Aether and Lumine as their male or female protagonist of the game. Aether used to be a world traveler with his sister, Lumine, until the day of their unfortunate encounter with the unknown goddess on Teyvat. Aether was robbed of his powers; the surviving sibling starts his journey to find his lost sister. Aether is a survivor who had their sibling taken away, forcing him to embark on a journey to find the Seven.

Here are some character details for Aether:

Star Rank: 5 Star

Alternative Names: 空 (CN: Kōng, JP: Sora)

Title: World Traveler

Organization / Circle: Unknown

Constellation: Viator

Vision / Element: Adaptive / Changeable

Weapon: Sword

Gender: male

Birthday: 26. September

Bodytype: Teen

Height: 164 cm

Voice Actor Japanese: 堀江瞬 / Horie Shun

Voice Actor Chinese: 鹿喑 / Lù Yīn

Voice Actor English: Unannounced

Aether Skill List

Aether is adaptive and can change his elemental power as he’s part of a different world. Here’s a skill list of Aether’s Anemo and Geo Powers:

Anemo Skills

Normal Attack: Performs up to 5 rapid strikes.

Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword swings.

Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging enemies along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Palm Vortex: Grasping the wind's might, Aether forms a vortex of vacuum in their palm, causing continuous Anemo DMG to enemies in front of them. The vacuum vortex explodes when the skill duration ends, causing a greater amount of Anemo DMG over a larger area.

Hold: DMG and AoE will gradually increase.

Elemental Absorption: If the vortex comes into contact with Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro elements, it will deal with additional elemental DMG of that type. Elemental Absorption may only occur once per use.

Gust Surge: Guiding the path of the wind currents, you summon a forward-moving tornado that pulls objects and opponents towards itself, dealing continuous Anemo DMG.

Elemental Absorption: If the vortex comes into contact with Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro elements, it will deal additional elemental DMG of that type.

Elemental Absorption may only occur once per use.

Slitting Wind: The last hit of a Normal Attack combo unleashes a wind blade, dealing 60% of ATK as Anemo DMG to all opponents in its path.

Second Wind: Palm Vortex kills regenerate 2% HP for 5s. This effect can only occur once every 5s.

Geo Skills

Normal Attack: Performs up to 5 rapid strikes.

Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword swings.

Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging enemies along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Starfell Sword: Aether disgorges a meteorite from the depths of the earth, dealing AoE Geo DMG. The meteorite is considered a Geo Construct and can be climbed or used to block attacks.

Hold: This skill's positioning may be adjusted.

Wake of Earth: Energizing the Geo elements deep underground, you set off expanding shockwaves. Launches surrounding enemies back and deals AoE Geo DMG. A stone wall is erected at the edges of the shockwave. The stone wall is considered a Geo Construct and may be used to block attacks.

Shattered Darkrock: Reduces Starfell Sword's CD by 2s.

Frenzied Rockslide: The final hit of a Normal Attack combo triggers a collapse, dealing 60% of ATK as AoE Geo DMG.

