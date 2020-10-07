Genshin Impact Guide: How To Get Venti In The Game? What Is The Best Venti Build?

Genshin Impact has amassed a massive following recently. The free-to-play feature of the game has been a huge contributor to the popularity that it has been garnering. Genshin Impact offers the players a wide range of characters to unlock, collect, and build. It can be helpful for the players to have characters of all types and powers. One of the top characters to have in Genshin Impact is Venti. Many players have been asking how to get Venti in Genshin Impact.

How to get Venti in Genshin Impact?

Venti is a 5-star character which is extremely beneficial for a player to have in their roster. There are two ways that a player can acquire Venti. The first one is a luck-based method. Players can go up to Venti’s banner and wish on it. There’s a 0.6% chance that the player will end up with Venti or any other 5-star character with a wish. The first way uses the acquired Acquaint Fate to make the wish. The second method has more odds for a player to get Venti as a character but will be hard on the pocket too. Players can use the gacha system of the game to purchase Primogems and get more Acquaint Fate. With this Acquaint Fate, the players can wish on Venti’s banner. Venti’s chance of appearing will still stay at 0.6%

Genshin Impact Venti Build

Venti is a bard in Mondstadt. The character wields Anemo powers as its elemental powers. Venti is a ranged attack character. Here are some of the best Genshin Impact Venti Builds:

Anemo Support Build

This Venti build helps power up the Anemo and Swirl Damage of the character. It also helps in reducing the enemies’ elemental RES.

Weapon

The Stringless: Increases Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG by 24/30/36/42/48%.

Artifact

Viridescent Venerer: Anemo DMG Bonus +15%, Increases Swirl DMG by 60%. Decreases opponent's Elemental RES to the element infused in the Swirl by 40% for 10s.

Aimed Shot Build

This Venti build helps the character shoot a powerful charged shot every 10 seconds. This goes well with the extra two arrows that Venti has due to its first constellation, Splitting Gale.

Weapon

Royal Bow: Upon damaging an opponent, increases CRIT Rate by 8%. Max 5 stacks. A CRIT hit removes all stacks.

Sharpshooter’s Oath: Increases DMG against weak spots by 24/30/36/42/48%.

Artifact

Wanderer’s Troupe: Elemental Mastery +80, Increases Charged Attack DMG by 35% if the character uses a Catalyst or Bow.

