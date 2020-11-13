Genshin Impact Guide: Learn More About Genshin Impact Equilibrium Quest Bug

Genshin Impact is the ideal mix of RPG and Anime Action. The game has an astonishing battle style with energy assaults that look like anime assaults. Genshin Impact has a ton of missions that give various kinds of remunerations expected to update the character level and furthermore, the player's experience rank. It has made a delightful open world, which appears as though it has taken motivation from Breath of the Wild. Games of this stature are bound to have bugs. One of the bugs players have experienced is the Equilibrium Quest Bug in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Equilibrium Quest Bug

A new quest that has made its way into Genshin Impact in update 1.1 is the Equilibrium Quest. The Equilibrium Quest has a bug that is pestering a majority of players. Equilibrium Quest bug is that the quest specific slime doesn’t appear and the quest cannot be completed. The Equilibrium quest bug is causing a major hindrance for the players, as they are not able to progress further in the story, and even more concerning is that the players are locked out of co-op mode because of this bug.

How to kill Oceanid Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact has a vast amount of bosses. Every boss has their own level of difficulty. There are some ultra difficulty bosses in the game and the Oceanid is one of them. Oceanid does not go down easily. This may be attributed to the fact that the Oceanid has a very different combat style. The Oceanid does not take on the players directly, instead, it uses the water around to create mini-bosses that the player has to battle. Defeating these bosses will inflict damage to the Oceanid. These minions created by the Oceanid don’t give up easily, so the player should be prepped. Here are some tips on how to kill Oceanid in Genshin Impact:

Ranged Battle

Use Amber to wage a ranged battle to keep a safe distance

Close range battle

Use an electro or a pyro character to inflict more damage, an anemo or hydro character would be useless against the Oceanid

Crabs

There will be annoying crabs that will cause hindrance so the players should take care of them immediately

Disappearing platforms

There are platforms that keep disappearing so the players should watch out for that

Evade

Evading is one of the moves that you should perfect, keep an eye on the stamina meter though while trying to evade

Food for health

Stock up on everything you can as this isn’t an easy boss, players will need everything in their bag to take the Oceanid on

Level Up

Defeating the Oceanid isn’t an easy task at all. It's advisable for the players to have at least 2 characters that are above level 40 before waging a battle with the Oceanid.

