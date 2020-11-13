Genshin Impact Introduces A New World Quest: Mondstadt And Its Archon

Genshin Impact's first major update came out recently and it is now seen that Mondstadt has been spared from disaster. In one of the latest quests that the players will have to go through, Sister Grace would like to offer her thanks to the Anemo Archon for its protection of the city. Continue reading to know all about this quest:

Also read | Genshin Impact: Here Are Some Known Unusual Hilichurl Locations And Timings

Genshin Impact Mondstadt and its Archon Quest

Also read | Black Ops Cold War: The Upcoming Dark Matter Camo Skin Leaked? Details Here

In Genshin Impact's latest first major update, Mondstadt and Its Archon is a world quest for which the requirements are to complete Ventri's story quest. Follow these steps to successfully complete it:

Players will be able to access this world quest after they go through an important mission of saving Mondstadt from the angry dragon who has been causing great fear and panic among citizens.

Now after completing the above-mentioned step, you need to get to the cathedral and then speak with Sister Grace. You can speak to her after completing the Carmen Dei Chapter: Act 1, which is the story of Venti’s story and the main requirement. It doesn't take too much time and is a rather easy task.

After you speak to Sister Grace, she is going to ask for some Dandelion Seeds. Give her the seeds if you have them. If you don’t have any, just go to the main gate of Mondstadt, and you will be able to spot some Dandelions as they grow outside the city. Now use your Anemo ability to gather them.

In this step, you need to go back to the Grave with the seeds, and Sister Grace will ask you to climb the statue of the Anemo Archon and then release the seeds from its hands.

This is also an easy task, just head for the massive statue in the square which will be outside the cathedral and then climb up the back of it. It will be harder to get to the top if you climb from the front and by now you will have enough stamina to finish the climb.

Now just release the Dandelion Seeds.

Go back to Sister Grace and she will thank you for your help and reward you with 100 Adventure XP, 16000 Mora, 5 Hero’s Wit, and 5 Dandelion Seeds for finishing this world quest.

Genshin Impact download Steps for PC, PS4, iOS, and Android

For PC Download and open the PC Client Launcher file. Check "I have read and agree to the Software License Agreement" and select "Install Now". Complete the PC Launcher installation and select "Run Now" to run the launcher. Click "Get Game" to download Genshin Impact's game files. Download the game. Finally, click on the game to start playing.

For PS4 To download Genshin Impact on PlayStation, head over to the PSN store Search for Genshin Impact Hit download and the game will begin downloading. Once downloaded, let it finish the installation. Finally, press on the game icon to start playing.

For iOS and Android Head over to the respective Apple Store and Google Play Store Search for Genshin Impact Click on Install once finished, open the app and the in-game data will start downloading Size would be around 5.5GB so the time it takes will depend on the internet speed. Once finished, you will be able to play the game.



Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Diluc (Pyro, Claymore) Venti (Anemo, Bow) Qiqi (Ice, Sword) Razor (Electro, Claymore) Fischl (Electro, Bow) Keqing (Electro, Sword)

A-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Jean (Anemo, Sword) Xiangling (Pryo, Polearm) Chongyun (Ice, Claymore) Traveler (Anemo, Sword) Xiao (Anemo, Polearm)

B-Tier Characters IN Genshin Impact Mona (Water, Catalyst) Barbara (Water, Catalyst) Ningguang (Geo, Catalyst) Traveler (Geo, Sword) Klee (Pyro, Catalyst) Bennett (Pyro, Sword)

C-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Lisa (Electro, Catalyst) Kaeyta (Ice, Sword) Noelle (Geo, Claymore) Sucrose (Anemo, Catalyst) Xingqiu (Water, Sword) Beidou (Electro, Claymore)

D-Tier Character in Genshin Impact Amber (Pyro, Bow)



Also read | AC Valhalla Guide: Here Are All The Flyting Answers From The New Ubisoft Release

Also read | AC Valhalla Yellow Longship Location: Follow This Guide To Find The Yellow Longship