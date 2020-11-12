Genshin Impact Live With Its First Major Update; Introduces A Bounty System

The free-to-play MMORPG Genshin Impact is now live with its first major update and bounties have been added to it in this latest big update. It also brings some interesting new characters, items, live events, and a completely new reputation system. Continue reading to know all about the bounties.

Genshin Impact Bounties Guide

In this new Genshin Impact update, bounties can be considered as a way to increase your reputation in specific cities. There will be new bounties to hunt down every week and defeating them will spread the news among the people of the city and thereby increasing your reputation. To do this, follow the steps below:

First, visit the City Reputation NPC in Mondstadt or Liyue.

Find out the bounties that are available right now. Players will be given quests for locating them so finding these bounties should not be hard.

Now just choose any bounty from the list. There will be one, two, and three star bounties depending on the difficulty that you want to go for.

Initially, you will receive some information about the bounty that you choose along with Intel like its traits, weaknesses, immunity, and also the expected reward that one can get after completing the bounty hunt.

After adding the bounties to your quest list or mission list, check the map for tracking the bounties as to where they are. They will show up as a large yellow circle indicating their current location.



Genshin Impact download Steps for PC, PS4, iOS and Android

For PC Download and open the PC Client Launcher file. Check "I have read and agree to the Software License Agreement" and select "Install Now". Complete the PC Launcher installation and select "Run Now" to run the launcher. Click "Get Game" to download Genshin Impact's game files. Download the game. Finally, click on the game to start playing.

For PS4 To download Genshin Impact on PlayStation, head over to the PSN store Search for Genshin Impact Hit download and the game will begin downloading. Once downloaded, let it finish the installation. Finally, press on the game icon to start playing.

For iOS and Android Head over to the respective Apple Store and Google Play Store Search for Genshin Impact Click on Install once finished, open the app and the in-game data will start downloading Size would be around 5.5GB so the time it takes will depend on the internet speed. Once finished, you will be able to play the game.



Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Diluc (Pyro, Claymore) Venti (Anemo, Bow) Qiqi (Ice, Sword) Razor (Electro, Claymore) Fischl (Electro, Bow) Keqing (Electro, Sword)

A-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Jean (Anemo, Sword) Xiangling (Pryo, Polearm) Chongyun (Ice, Claymore) Traveler (Anemo, Sword) Xiao (Anemo, Polearm)

B-Tier Characters IN Genshin Impact Mona (Water, Catalyst) Barbara (Water, Catalyst) Ningguang (Geo, Catalyst) Traveler (Geo, Sword) Klee (Pyro, Catalyst) Bennett (Pyro, Sword)

C-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Lisa (Electro, Catalyst) Kaeyta (Ice, Sword) Noelle (Geo, Claymore) Sucrose (Anemo, Catalyst) Xingqiu (Water, Sword) Beidou (Electro, Claymore)

D-Tier Character in Genshin Impact Amber (Pyro, Bow)



