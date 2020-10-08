Genshin Impact Kaeya Build: Best Artifact And Weapon Build For The Swordsman

Genshin Impact has become one of the most played action RPG since releasing a little over a week ago. The free-to-play title from miYoHo offers an intriguing story campaign and allows fans to explore the virtual world of Treyvat. Players can form a team of the best heroes to engage in numerous battles in their adventurous journey. However, when you are first starting out in the game, you only have a few basic characters.

Kaeya is one of the first characters that will be unlocked once you complete the story quests. He is a Tier B character who primarily uses a sword to take on his enemies apart from using a Frost Attack element. His sword can inflict a good amount of damage to his opponents, whereas the Frost Attack deals Cryo damage to enemies, which can also freeze them or delay a clash. This clearly makes him a great addition to any squad. So, let us quickly take a look at Kaeya build guide in Genshin Impact to unlock his full potential.

Kaeya stats

Rarity – 4 Stars

Tier – B

Weapon – Sword

Elemental Skill – Cryo (Ice)

Genshin Impact Kaeya build

Best weapon build

The Alley Flash

This is a 4-star weapon that increases the attack by 28% for 6 seconds when sprinting continuously for a just few seconds. This effect cannot stack.

The Flute

The Flute is a kind of sword that has a few engravings along its blade. Kaeya is one of the characters who specializes in using this esteemed weapon. As for its effects, a standard or charged attack renders a single Harmonic on hits. Once five Harmonics are granted, it deals 100% attack damage to all of the surrounding opponents. The effect lasts for about 30 seconds.

Artifact build

Noblesse Oblige

The Noblesse Oblige increases his Elemental Burst damage and will also increase all party members attack by 20% for about 12 seconds.

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play title that is available across Windows PC, PlayStation 4, Android and iOS platforms.

Image credits: PlayStation Store